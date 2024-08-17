SQL Star International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
19.67
27.63
30.75
47.34
68.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.67
27.63
30.75
47.34
68.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.56
0.43
0.43
0.74
0.34
Total Income
20.22
28.07
31.19
48.09
68.66
Total Expenditure
24.79
28.46
32.79
44.59
64.15
PBIDT
-4.55
-0.38
-1.61
3.5
4.51
Interest
0.68
0.83
0.34
1.08
1.77
PBDT
-5.25
-1.23
-1.96
2.42
2.73
Depreciation
0.69
1.73
0.88
1.71
3.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.03
-0.38
-0.17
-0.17
0.28
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.9
-2.56
-2.68
0.87
-0.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.9
-2.56
-2.68
0.87
-0.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.9
-2.56
-2.68
0.87
-0.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.74
-0.77
0
0.37
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.18
33.18
32.33
32.33
21.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,81,61,100
1,98,74,814
1,98,74,814
1,84,07,464
1,47,07,464
Public Shareholding (%)
54.74
59.9
61.47
56.95
67.47
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
50,63,714
33,50,000
33,50,000
33,50,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
33.72
25.18
26.9
24.06
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
15.26
10.1
10.35
10.35
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
99,52,450
99,52,450
91,00,186
1,05,67,538
70,92,538
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
66.27
74.81
73.08
75.93
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
30
30
28.14
32.68
32.52
PBIDTM(%)
-23.18
-1.41
-5.23
7.39
6.6
PBDTM(%)
-26.69
-4.45
-6.37
5.11
3.99
PATM(%)
-30.04
-9.29
-8.71
1.85
-0.96
