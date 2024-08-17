iifl-logo-icon 1
SQL Star International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.08
(3.85%)
Dec 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

19.67

27.63

30.75

47.34

68.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.67

27.63

30.75

47.34

68.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.56

0.43

0.43

0.74

0.34

Total Income

20.22

28.07

31.19

48.09

68.66

Total Expenditure

24.79

28.46

32.79

44.59

64.15

PBIDT

-4.55

-0.38

-1.61

3.5

4.51

Interest

0.68

0.83

0.34

1.08

1.77

PBDT

-5.25

-1.23

-1.96

2.42

2.73

Depreciation

0.69

1.73

0.88

1.71

3.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.03

-0.38

-0.17

-0.17

0.28

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.9

-2.56

-2.68

0.87

-0.66

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.9

-2.56

-2.68

0.87

-0.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.9

-2.56

-2.68

0.87

-0.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.74

-0.77

0

0.37

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.18

33.18

32.33

32.33

21.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,81,61,100

1,98,74,814

1,98,74,814

1,84,07,464

1,47,07,464

Public Shareholding (%)

54.74

59.9

61.47

56.95

67.47

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

50,63,714

33,50,000

33,50,000

33,50,000

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

33.72

25.18

26.9

24.06

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

15.26

10.1

10.35

10.35

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

99,52,450

99,52,450

91,00,186

1,05,67,538

70,92,538

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

66.27

74.81

73.08

75.93

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

30

30

28.14

32.68

32.52

PBIDTM(%)

-23.18

-1.41

-5.23

7.39

6.6

PBDTM(%)

-26.69

-4.45

-6.37

5.11

3.99

PATM(%)

-30.04

-9.29

-8.71

1.85

-0.96

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SQL Star International Ltd

