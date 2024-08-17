SQL Star International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
4.65
7.22
7.81
7.83
9.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.65
7.22
7.81
7.83
9.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.19
0.27
0.1
0.08
0.1
Total Income
4.84
7.49
7.91
7.91
9.52
Total Expenditure
5.2
9.55
10.04
14.67
10.03
PBIDT
-0.36
-2.06
-2.13
-6.76
-0.51
Interest
0.21
0.23
0.26
0.3
0.24
PBDT
-0.57
-2.29
-2.39
-7.06
-0.75
Depreciation
0.19
0.26
0.25
1.18
0.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
-0.02
-0.07
0.07
-0.12
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.81
-2.53
-2.57
-8.31
-1.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.81
-2.53
-2.57
-8.31
-1.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.81
-2.53
-2.57
-8.31
-1.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.23
-0.77
-0.8
-2.51
-0.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.18
33.18
33.18
33.18
33.18
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,81,61,100
1,81,61,100
1,81,61,100
1,96,15,725
1,98,74,814
Public Shareholding (%)
54.74
54.74
54.74
59.12
59.9
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
50,63,714
50,63,714
33,50,000
33,50,000
33,50,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
33.72
33.72
22.31
24.7
25.18
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
15.26
15.26
10.1
10.1
10.1
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
99,52,450
99,52,450
1,16,66,164
1,02,11,539
99,52,450
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
66.28
66.28
77.69
75.3
74.82
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
30
30
35.16
30.78
30
PBIDTM(%)
-7.74
-28.53
-27.27
-86.33
-5.41
PBDTM(%)
-12.25
-31.71
-30.6
-90.16
-7.96
PATM(%)
-17.41
-35.04
-32.9
-106.13
-12.63
