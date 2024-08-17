iifl-logo-icon 1
SQL Star International Ltd Quarterly Results

1.08
(3.85%)
Dec 27, 2013

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

4.65

7.22

7.81

7.83

9.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.65

7.22

7.81

7.83

9.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.19

0.27

0.1

0.08

0.1

Total Income

4.84

7.49

7.91

7.91

9.52

Total Expenditure

5.2

9.55

10.04

14.67

10.03

PBIDT

-0.36

-2.06

-2.13

-6.76

-0.51

Interest

0.21

0.23

0.26

0.3

0.24

PBDT

-0.57

-2.29

-2.39

-7.06

-0.75

Depreciation

0.19

0.26

0.25

1.18

0.56

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

-0.02

-0.07

0.07

-0.12

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.81

-2.53

-2.57

-8.31

-1.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.81

-2.53

-2.57

-8.31

-1.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.81

-2.53

-2.57

-8.31

-1.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.23

-0.77

-0.8

-2.51

-0.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.18

33.18

33.18

33.18

33.18

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,81,61,100

1,81,61,100

1,81,61,100

1,96,15,725

1,98,74,814

Public Shareholding (%)

54.74

54.74

54.74

59.12

59.9

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

50,63,714

50,63,714

33,50,000

33,50,000

33,50,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

33.72

33.72

22.31

24.7

25.18

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

15.26

15.26

10.1

10.1

10.1

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

99,52,450

99,52,450

1,16,66,164

1,02,11,539

99,52,450

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

66.28

66.28

77.69

75.3

74.82

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

30

30

35.16

30.78

30

PBIDTM(%)

-7.74

-28.53

-27.27

-86.33

-5.41

PBDTM(%)

-12.25

-31.71

-30.6

-90.16

-7.96

PATM(%)

-17.41

-35.04

-32.9

-106.13

-12.63

