Summary

Incorporated on July 1, 1987, as I T Consulting Services Pvt Ltd under the Companies Act, 1956, and subsequently changed its name to SQL Star People (India) Pvt Ltd on May 4, 1990, became a public limited company called SQL Star People (India) on May 3, 1993 and renamed as SQL Star International on July 18, 1996, is an information technology company, involved in integrated operations of Software Development, Education and IT Consulting.In 1980, the company started data center each at Hyderabad and Delhi. The two centres were formed under the following companies ACS Technologies Pvt Ltd and International Systems Services Pvt Ltd respectively.During 1997, the company undertook a Rs 5 crore expansion plan and the project ended in mid 1998. The expansion plan was funded through equity issue and loan from ICICI Venture. The purpose of the expansion was the Y2K development centre at Gurgaon, major purchase of hardware systems and software both for the education centres and development centres at Gurgaon and Hyderabad. In Education Division company achieved a growth of 55% over last year.The company has launched new activities in Education Division namely- Oracle-ERP Business, Microsoft training as Microsoft CTEC, Internet Technologies & tie-up with SYLVAN for Authorised Prometric Testing Centre. Another alliance has been entered with NETg of USA, a preferred training solutions provider to almost all the Fortune 500 companies, to access a library of 600 courses ranging from desktop

