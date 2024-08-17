Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorComputer Education
Open₹1
Prev. Close₹1.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹1.08
Day's Low₹1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
33.18
33.78
33.78
21.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.7
-26.17
-20.89
-3.13
Net Worth
-3.52
7.61
12.89
18.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
15.13
17.78
yoy growth (%)
-14.9
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-10.26
-11.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-12.52
-5.73
Depreciation
-2.57
-1.9
Tax paid
0.75
0.45
Working capital
-7.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.9
Op profit growth
156.33
EBIT growth
117.31
Net profit growth
122.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
35.47
39.45
53.81
86.84
102.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.47
39.45
53.81
86.84
102.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.13
0.87
1.32
0.33
0.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.6
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.2
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
BITS Ltd
28.94
|0
|323.77
|0.01
|0
|0.27
|1.58
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.24
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
C P Khandelwal
Director
Jai Narain Khandelwal
Co-Chairman & Managing Directo
Sunil Gupta
Director
Mahesh Solanki
Director
Mohinesh Jagwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated on July 1, 1987, as I T Consulting Services Pvt Ltd under the Companies Act, 1956, and subsequently changed its name to SQL Star People (India) Pvt Ltd on May 4, 1990, became a public limited company called SQL Star People (India) on May 3, 1993 and renamed as SQL Star International on July 18, 1996, is an information technology company, involved in integrated operations of Software Development, Education and IT Consulting.In 1980, the company started data center each at Hyderabad and Delhi. The two centres were formed under the following companies ACS Technologies Pvt Ltd and International Systems Services Pvt Ltd respectively.During 1997, the company undertook a Rs 5 crore expansion plan and the project ended in mid 1998. The expansion plan was funded through equity issue and loan from ICICI Venture. The purpose of the expansion was the Y2K development centre at Gurgaon, major purchase of hardware systems and software both for the education centres and development centres at Gurgaon and Hyderabad. In Education Division company achieved a growth of 55% over last year.The company has launched new activities in Education Division namely- Oracle-ERP Business, Microsoft training as Microsoft CTEC, Internet Technologies & tie-up with SYLVAN for Authorised Prometric Testing Centre. Another alliance has been entered with NETg of USA, a preferred training solutions provider to almost all the Fortune 500 companies, to access a library of 600 courses ranging from desktop
