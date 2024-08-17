iifl-logo-icon 1
SQL Star International Ltd Share Price

1.08
(3.85%)
Dec 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

SQL Star International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

1

Prev. Close

1.04

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

1.08

Day's Low

1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SQL Star International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

SQL Star International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SQL Star International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:04 AM
Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 54.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SQL Star International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

33.18

33.78

33.78

21.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-36.7

-26.17

-20.89

-3.13

Net Worth

-3.52

7.61

12.89

18.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

15.13

17.78

yoy growth (%)

-14.9

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-10.26

-11.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-12.52

-5.73

Depreciation

-2.57

-1.9

Tax paid

0.75

0.45

Working capital

-7.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.9

Op profit growth

156.33

EBIT growth

117.31

Net profit growth

122.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

35.47

39.45

53.81

86.84

102.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.47

39.45

53.81

86.84

102.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.13

0.87

1.32

0.33

0.62

SQL Star International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.6

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.2

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

BITS Ltd

28.94

0323.770.0100.271.58

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.24

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SQL Star International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

C P Khandelwal

Director

Jai Narain Khandelwal

Co-Chairman & Managing Directo

Sunil Gupta

Director

Mahesh Solanki

Director

Mohinesh Jagwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SQL Star International Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on July 1, 1987, as I T Consulting Services Pvt Ltd under the Companies Act, 1956, and subsequently changed its name to SQL Star People (India) Pvt Ltd on May 4, 1990, became a public limited company called SQL Star People (India) on May 3, 1993 and renamed as SQL Star International on July 18, 1996, is an information technology company, involved in integrated operations of Software Development, Education and IT Consulting.In 1980, the company started data center each at Hyderabad and Delhi. The two centres were formed under the following companies ACS Technologies Pvt Ltd and International Systems Services Pvt Ltd respectively.During 1997, the company undertook a Rs 5 crore expansion plan and the project ended in mid 1998. The expansion plan was funded through equity issue and loan from ICICI Venture. The purpose of the expansion was the Y2K development centre at Gurgaon, major purchase of hardware systems and software both for the education centres and development centres at Gurgaon and Hyderabad. In Education Division company achieved a growth of 55% over last year.The company has launched new activities in Education Division namely- Oracle-ERP Business, Microsoft training as Microsoft CTEC, Internet Technologies & tie-up with SYLVAN for Authorised Prometric Testing Centre. Another alliance has been entered with NETg of USA, a preferred training solutions provider to almost all the Fortune 500 companies, to access a library of 600 courses ranging from desktop
