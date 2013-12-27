iifl-logo-icon 1
SQL Star International Ltd Key Ratios

Dec 27, 2013

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.95

Op profit growth

67.46

EBIT growth

58.46

Net profit growth

60.02

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-33.93

-18.24

EBIT margin

-37.87

-21.52

Net profit margin

-38.64

-21.74

RoCE

-116.85

RoNW

-127.37

RoA

-29.8

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.02

-3.31

Book value per share

-0.85

2.53

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.9

-3.13

P/B

-5.34

4.09

EV/EBIDTA

-2.16

-6.07

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-5.13

-4.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

257.8

Inventory days

2.52

Creditor days

-150.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

13.21

17.51

Net debt / equity

-2.65

0.58

Net debt / op. profit

-0.62

-0.66

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-81.73

-76.29

Other costs

-52.2

-41.95

