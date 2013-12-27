Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.95
Op profit growth
67.46
EBIT growth
58.46
Net profit growth
60.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-33.93
-18.24
EBIT margin
-37.87
-21.52
Net profit margin
-38.64
-21.74
RoCE
-116.85
RoNW
-127.37
RoA
-29.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.02
-3.31
Book value per share
-0.85
2.53
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.9
-3.13
P/B
-5.34
4.09
EV/EBIDTA
-2.16
-6.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-5.13
-4.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
257.8
Inventory days
2.52
Creditor days
-150.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
13.21
17.51
Net debt / equity
-2.65
0.58
Net debt / op. profit
-0.62
-0.66
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-81.73
-76.29
Other costs
-52.2
-41.95
