|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
15.13
17.78
yoy growth (%)
-14.9
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-10.26
-11.12
As % of sales
67.82
62.58
Other costs
-15.43
-10.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
101.98
60.59
Operating profit
-10.56
-4.12
OPM
-69.81
-23.17
Depreciation
-2.57
-1.9
Interest expense
-0.96
-0.41
Other income
1.58
0.71
Profit before tax
-12.52
-5.73
Taxes
0.75
0.45
Tax rate
-6.03
-7.85
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.76
-5.28
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
-11.76
-5.28
yoy growth (%)
122.73
NPM
-77.75
-29.7
