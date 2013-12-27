iifl-logo-icon 1
SQL Star International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.08
(3.85%)
Dec 27, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

15.13

17.78

yoy growth (%)

-14.9

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-10.26

-11.12

As % of sales

67.82

62.58

Other costs

-15.43

-10.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

101.98

60.59

Operating profit

-10.56

-4.12

OPM

-69.81

-23.17

Depreciation

-2.57

-1.9

Interest expense

-0.96

-0.41

Other income

1.58

0.71

Profit before tax

-12.52

-5.73

Taxes

0.75

0.45

Tax rate

-6.03

-7.85

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.76

-5.28

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

-11.76

-5.28

yoy growth (%)

122.73

NPM

-77.75

-29.7

