Square Four Projects India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
9.81
9.81
9.81
9.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.74
-3.77
-4.43
-4.45
Net Worth
6.07
6.04
5.38
5.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.07
6.04
5.38
5.38
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.31
0.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.65
0.65
0.62
0.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.36
5.33
4.41
4.41
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
5.4
5.38
4.58
4.56
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.05
-0.17
-0.15
Cash
0.06
0.05
0.05
0.04
Total Assets
6.07
6.03
5.39
5.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.