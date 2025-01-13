iifl-logo-icon 1
Square Four Projects India Ltd Balance Sheet

11.79
(1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:32:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

9.81

9.81

9.81

9.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.74

-3.77

-4.43

-4.45

Net Worth

6.07

6.04

5.38

5.36

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.07

6.04

5.38

5.38

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.31

0.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.65

0.65

0.62

0.62

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.36

5.33

4.41

4.41

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

5.4

5.38

4.58

4.56

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.05

-0.17

-0.15

Cash

0.06

0.05

0.05

0.04

Total Assets

6.07

6.03

5.39

5.38

