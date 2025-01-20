Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
677.61
23
-0.19
6.27
EBIT growth
-654.53
-504.5
18.93
23.94
Net profit growth
-590.85
-1,159.81
-48.7
24.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
2.43
-0.44
0.1
0.06
RoNW
0.72
-0.14
0.01
0.01
RoA
0.6
-0.12
0.01
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.58
-0.12
0.01
0.02
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.58
-0.11
0.01
0.02
Book value per share
20.34
19.79
20.1
20.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.91
1,123
779
P/CEPS
4.87
999.72
711.42
P/B
0.14
0.55
0.77
EV/EBIDTA
16.12
1,004.72
1,586.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.01
12.99
-52.99
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
-12.1
0
Net debt / equity
0.18
0.2
0.18
0.17
Net debt / op. profit
-1.98
-16.71
-18.9
-18.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.