Square Four Projects India Ltd Key Ratios

11.6
(-1.44%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:30:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Square Four Projects India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

677.61

23

-0.19

6.27

EBIT growth

-654.53

-504.5

18.93

23.94

Net profit growth

-590.85

-1,159.81

-48.7

24.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

2.43

-0.44

0.1

0.06

RoNW

0.72

-0.14

0.01

0.01

RoA

0.6

-0.12

0.01

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.58

-0.12

0.01

0.02

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.58

-0.11

0.01

0.02

Book value per share

20.34

19.79

20.1

20.09

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.91

1,123

779

P/CEPS

4.87

999.72

711.42

P/B

0.14

0.55

0.77

EV/EBIDTA

16.12

1,004.72

1,586.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.01

12.99

-52.99

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

-12.1

0

Net debt / equity

0.18

0.2

0.18

0.17

Net debt / op. profit

-1.98

-16.71

-18.9

-18.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

Square Four Pro. : related Articles

No Record Found

