Square Four Projects India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.65
0.03
0
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
2.68
0.06
0
0.04
Other operating items
Operating
3.33
0.08
-0.01
0.09
Capital expenditure
-0.31
0
0
0
Free cash flow
3.02
0.08
-0.01
0.09
Equity raised
-8.85
-8.9
-8.89
-9
Investing
0.03
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.02
0.02
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.8
-8.8
-8.89
-8.91
