Square Four Projects India Ltd Share Price

11.35
(-0.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.4
  • Day's High11.4
  • 52 Wk High16.15
  • Prev. Close11.4
  • Day's Low11.35
  • 52 Wk Low 6.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E76
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value3.18
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Square Four Projects India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

11.4

Prev. Close

11.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

11.4

Day's Low

11.35

52 Week's High

16.15

52 Week's Low

6.65

Book Value

3.18

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.27

P/E

76

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

0

Square Four Projects India Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Mar 2023

12:00 AM

Split

Square Four Projects India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Square Four Projects India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.63%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 25.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Square Four Projects India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

9.81

9.81

9.81

9.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.74

-3.77

-4.43

-4.45

Net Worth

6.07

6.04

5.38

5.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.65

0.03

0

0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

2.68

0.06

0

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

1,034.31

-30.76

49.24

-10.74

EBIT growth

1,568.54

-862.04

-108.37

58.55

Net profit growth

2,438.91

-571.43

-110.42

35.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.12

0.13

2.42

0.13

Square Four Projects India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Square Four Projects India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ganesh Kumar Singhania

Independent Director

Shabana Anjoom

Independent Director

Jai Kumar Sharma

Company Secretary

Sneha Saraswat

Additional Director

Somnath Samanta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Square Four Projects India Ltd

Summary

Essen Supplements India Limited was incorporated in 1994. The Company was promoted by Mayur N Kanani, N L Kanani and V N Keshwala. It made public issue in 1994. The Company is manly engaged in Real Estate Business.
Company FAQs

What is the Square Four Projects India Ltd share price today?

The Square Four Projects India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Square Four Projects India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Square Four Projects India Ltd is ₹22.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Square Four Projects India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Square Four Projects India Ltd is 76 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Square Four Projects India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Square Four Projects India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Square Four Projects India Ltd is ₹6.65 and ₹16.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Square Four Projects India Ltd?

Square Four Projects India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.31%, 3 Years at 45.12%, 1 Year at 17.40%, 6 Month at 42.32%, 3 Month at 4.59% and 1 Month at 14.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Square Four Projects India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Square Four Projects India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.63 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 25.27 %

