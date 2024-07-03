Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹11.4
Prev. Close₹11.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹11.4
Day's Low₹11.35
52 Week's High₹16.15
52 Week's Low₹6.65
Book Value₹3.18
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.27
P/E76
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
9.81
9.81
9.81
9.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.74
-3.77
-4.43
-4.45
Net Worth
6.07
6.04
5.38
5.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.65
0.03
0
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
2.68
0.06
0
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
1,034.31
-30.76
49.24
-10.74
EBIT growth
1,568.54
-862.04
-108.37
58.55
Net profit growth
2,438.91
-571.43
-110.42
35.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.12
0.13
2.42
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ganesh Kumar Singhania
Independent Director
Shabana Anjoom
Independent Director
Jai Kumar Sharma
Company Secretary
Sneha Saraswat
Additional Director
Somnath Samanta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Square Four Projects India Ltd
Summary
Essen Supplements India Limited was incorporated in 1994. The Company was promoted by Mayur N Kanani, N L Kanani and V N Keshwala. It made public issue in 1994. The Company is manly engaged in Real Estate Business.
Read More
The Square Four Projects India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Square Four Projects India Ltd is ₹22.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Square Four Projects India Ltd is 76 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Square Four Projects India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Square Four Projects India Ltd is ₹6.65 and ₹16.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Square Four Projects India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.31%, 3 Years at 45.12%, 1 Year at 17.40%, 6 Month at 42.32%, 3 Month at 4.59% and 1 Month at 14.46%.
