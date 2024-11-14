Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

Square Four Projects India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report on the said results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Square Four Projects India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report on the said results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

Square Four Projects India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2024 has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Enclosed please find herewith Outcome of meeting dated 30 may 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Appointment of Internal Auditor

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024