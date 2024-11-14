iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
Square Four Projects India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report on the said results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Square Four Projects India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report on the said results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
Square Four Projects India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2024 has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Enclosed please find herewith Outcome of meeting dated 30 may 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 Feb 202420 Feb 2024
Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Appointment of Internal Auditor
Board Meeting9 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
Square Four Projects India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report on the said results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

