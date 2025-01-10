To

The Members of Square Four Projects India Limited (Formerly Known as Essen Supplements India Ltd)

Report on the audit of the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Square Four Projects India Limited (Formerly KnowAs Essen Supplements India Ltd) ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2021, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are Independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also;

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

i. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ii. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B"; and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

h. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

i. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its managing director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of SQUARE FOUR PROJECTS INDIA LTD of even date)

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information.

(b) As explained to us, all the assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any immovable property in its name and therefore the said clause is not applicable;

ii. Since the company did not have any stock of finished goods, raw material, stores and spares either at the beginning or at the end or during the year, matter specified clause (ii) of paragraph of the said order are not applicable to the company for the relevant year.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has granted unsecured loans to two party (Balance as at 31 March 2021 is 2.97 Cr), which is a party covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

(a) In respect of the aforesaid loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(b) The aforesaid loans are repayable on demand. Repaying the principal amounts whenever called and is also regular in payment of interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of the loans and investments made.

v. According to information and explanations provided to us, the company has not accepted any deposit from public as defined according to the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Rules framed there under. Hence, we offer no comments in respect of any contraventions thereto. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or other tribunal in respect of any deposit as defined according to the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rules framed there-under.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company;

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the records of the company, undisputed Statuary dues including provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added tax, Goods and service tax, cess, and other material Statuary dues to the extent applicable having generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authority. According to the information and explanation given us there no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st March ,2021 for the period of more than Six month form the date they become payable.

Following Outstanding Dues as on 31st march, 2021.

Nature of the Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Professional Tax 15,110 Assessment Year 2020-21 Interest on TDS 1,961 Prior Years Interest on TDS 4,028 Assessment Year 2020-21 Interest on TDS 43,791 Assessment Year 2019-20 Interest on TDS 4,400 Assessment Year 2018-19

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of Income Tax have not been deposited by the Company on March 31, 2021 on account of disputes:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Income Tax and Interest 5,190/- Assessment Year 2011-12 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals Income Tax Income Tax and Interest 43,03,370/- Assessment Year 2012-13 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals Income Tax Income Tax and Interest 12,71,550/- Assessment Year 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals Income Tax Income Tax and Interest 9,49,290/- Assessment Year 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals Income Tax Income Tax and Interest 8,99,910/- Assessment Year 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals Income Tax Income Tax and Interest 8,33,580/- Assessment Year 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals Income Tax Income Tax and Interest 7,53,400/- Assessment Year 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals

viii. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, Government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable;

ix. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable;

x. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. We, therefore, express our inability to express any opinion on the nature of fraud or amount involved therein;

xi. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not paid managerial remuneration. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable;

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable;

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.;

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable;

xvi. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of SQUARE FOUR PROJECTS INDIA LTD of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (I) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SQUARE FOUR PROJECTS INDIA LTD ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements.

Meaning Of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting With Reference To These Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting With Reference To These Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.