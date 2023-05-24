Please note the following in connection with the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today at 4.00 p.m. and which was concluded today at 4.30p.m. 1. The Board of Directors of the Company decided to split the face value of an equity share of the Company from Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 5/- each and for which it was decided to obtain the approval of the shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot process. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please be informed that the shareholders of the Company have passed the Resolution for Stock Split / Sub Division of Equity Shares of the Company from the face value of Rs. 10/- to face value of Rs. 5/- per share through postal ballot concluded yesterday. The Copy of the Scrutinizers Report has already been sent to you separately. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2023) Updates - Record Date Updates - Record date for Stock Split (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Square Four Projects India Limited, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Square Four Projects India Limited (526532) RECORD DATE 20.07.2023 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 20/07/2023 DR-575/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE716K01012 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 20/07/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.07.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230706-24 dated July 06, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code Square Four Projects India Limited (526532) New ISIN No. INE716K01020 Remarks Sub-division of Equity shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 20-07-2023 (DR-575/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.07.2023) Intimation of new ISIN post Stock Split / Sub-division of shares (Record Date: 20.07.2023) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2023)