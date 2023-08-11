SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
503.09
503.09
503.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,017.24
-623.76
-777.21
-465.87
Net Worth
1,018.24
-120.67
-274.12
37.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
586.73
587.25
630.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,018.25
466.06
313.13
667.71
Fixed Assets
89.59
91.89
94.25
114.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
339.18
440.48
284.46
611.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
258.3
-106.15
-79.11
-95.77
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.49
6.63
10.78
12.04
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
256.68
55.21
86.83
81.97
Sundry Creditors
-1.46
-6.81
-11.35
-3.81
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.41
-161.18
-165.37
-185.97
Cash
331.18
39.84
13.53
37.29
Total Assets
1,018.25
466.06
313.13
667.71
