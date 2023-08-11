iifl-logo-icon 1
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

2.1
(5.00%)
Aug 11, 2023

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1

503.09

503.09

503.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,017.24

-623.76

-777.21

-465.87

Net Worth

1,018.24

-120.67

-274.12

37.22

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

586.73

587.25

630.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,018.25

466.06

313.13

667.71

Fixed Assets

89.59

91.89

94.25

114.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

339.18

440.48

284.46

611.85

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

258.3

-106.15

-79.11

-95.77

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

6.49

6.63

10.78

12.04

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

256.68

55.21

86.83

81.97

Sundry Creditors

-1.46

-6.81

-11.35

-3.81

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.41

-161.18

-165.37

-185.97

Cash

331.18

39.84

13.53

37.29

Total Assets

1,018.25

466.06

313.13

667.71

