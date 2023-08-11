SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-209.36
-4,464.65
396.04
161.8
Other operating items
Operating
-209.36
-4,464.65
396.04
161.8
Capital expenditure
-524.48
-202.14
40.09
40.66
Free cash flow
-733.84
-4,666.79
436.13
202.46
Equity raised
2,110.52
4,963.43
4,648.8
4,521.84
Investing
-3,476.19
2,051.38
-731.94
-69.91
Financing
-5,038.1
4,466.92
2,269.58
3,626.39
Dividends paid
0
25.15
25.16
25.16
Net in cash
-7,137.61
6,840.09
6,647.73
8,305.94
