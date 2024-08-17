iifl-logo-icon 1
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

2.1
(5.00%)
Aug 11, 2023

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sept-2022

Gross Sales

171.04

188.96

247.81

240.91

460.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

171.04

188.96

247.81

240.91

460.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.12

13.49

5.36

12.09

0.77

Total Income

191.16

202.45

253.17

253

460.93

Total Expenditure

162.99

186.97

249.27

3,361.39

3,529.13

PBIDT

28.17

15.48

3.9

-3,108.39

-3,068.2

Interest

52.05

0.88

4.48

2.78

9.92

PBDT

-23.88

14.6

-0.58

-3,111.17

-3,078.12

Depreciation

81.17

84.39

90.82

107.53

116.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.18

-0.02

0.1

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.03

0

-0.04

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

-105.04

-69.76

-91.58

-3,218.64

-3,194.94

Minority Interest After NP

-0.02

0.02

0.02

-0.01

0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-105.02

-69.78

-91.6

-3,218.63

-3,194.96

Extra-ordinary Items

18.92

12.6

-67.65

-2,526.88

-3,115.44

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-123.94

-82.38

-23.95

-691.75

-79.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.09

-1.39

-1.82

-63.98

-63.51

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

503.09

503.09

503.09

503.09

503.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.46

8.19

1.57

-1,290.27

-666.76

PBDTM(%)

-13.96

7.72

-0.23

-1,291.42

-668.92

PATM(%)

-61.41

-36.91

-36.95

-1,336.03

-694.31

