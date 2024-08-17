SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
171.04
188.96
247.81
240.91
460.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
171.04
188.96
247.81
240.91
460.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.12
13.49
5.36
12.09
0.77
Total Income
191.16
202.45
253.17
253
460.93
Total Expenditure
162.99
186.97
249.27
3,361.39
3,529.13
PBIDT
28.17
15.48
3.9
-3,108.39
-3,068.2
Interest
52.05
0.88
4.48
2.78
9.92
PBDT
-23.88
14.6
-0.58
-3,111.17
-3,078.12
Depreciation
81.17
84.39
90.82
107.53
116.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.18
-0.02
0.1
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.03
0
-0.04
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
-105.04
-69.76
-91.58
-3,218.64
-3,194.94
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
0.02
0.02
-0.01
0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-105.02
-69.78
-91.6
-3,218.63
-3,194.96
Extra-ordinary Items
18.92
12.6
-67.65
-2,526.88
-3,115.44
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-123.94
-82.38
-23.95
-691.75
-79.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.09
-1.39
-1.82
-63.98
-63.51
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
503.09
503.09
503.09
503.09
503.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.46
8.19
1.57
-1,290.27
-666.76
PBDTM(%)
-13.96
7.72
-0.23
-1,291.42
-668.92
PATM(%)
-61.41
-36.91
-36.95
-1,336.03
-694.31
