SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
1,296.39
2,360.22
2,841.64
4,477.13
4,822.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,296.39
2,360.22
2,841.64
4,477.13
4,822.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.33
-3.99
60.16
-62.22
-72.72
Total Income
1,309.72
2,356.23
2,901.8
4,414.91
4,750.1
Total Expenditure
11,910.14
2,639.19
3,595.7
750.3
979.22
PBIDT
-10,600.42
-282.96
-693.9
3,664.61
3,770.88
Interest
71.76
2,065.09
2,545
2,815.01
2,640.23
PBDT
-10,672.18
-2,348.05
-3,238.9
849.6
1,130.65
Depreciation
345
438.58
548.59
600.47
608.35
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.37
82.17
-41.54
-100.23
165.79
Deferred Tax
-0.14
0.69
37.25
191.32
14.37
Reported Profit After Tax
-11,017.41
-2,869.49
-3,783.2
158.04
342.14
Minority Interest After NP
-0.07
1.89
1.6
-0.08
-0.24
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-11,017.34
-2,871.38
-3,784.8
158.12
342.17
Extra-ordinary Items
-10,087.81
0
0
0
-0.03
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-929.53
-2,871.38
-3,784.8
158.12
342.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-218.99
-57.04
-75.2
3.14
6.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
83.1
81
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
503.09
503.09
503.09
503.09
503.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-817.68
-11.98
-24.41
81.85
78.18
PBDTM(%)
-823.22
-99.48
-113.97
18.97
23.44
PATM(%)
-849.85
-121.57
-133.13
3.52
7.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.