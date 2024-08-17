iifl-logo-icon 1
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.1
(5.00%)
Aug 11, 2023|03:52:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

1,296.39

2,360.22

2,841.64

4,477.13

4,822.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,296.39

2,360.22

2,841.64

4,477.13

4,822.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.33

-3.99

60.16

-62.22

-72.72

Total Income

1,309.72

2,356.23

2,901.8

4,414.91

4,750.1

Total Expenditure

11,910.14

2,639.19

3,595.7

750.3

979.22

PBIDT

-10,600.42

-282.96

-693.9

3,664.61

3,770.88

Interest

71.76

2,065.09

2,545

2,815.01

2,640.23

PBDT

-10,672.18

-2,348.05

-3,238.9

849.6

1,130.65

Depreciation

345

438.58

548.59

600.47

608.35

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.37

82.17

-41.54

-100.23

165.79

Deferred Tax

-0.14

0.69

37.25

191.32

14.37

Reported Profit After Tax

-11,017.41

-2,869.49

-3,783.2

158.04

342.14

Minority Interest After NP

-0.07

1.89

1.6

-0.08

-0.24

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-11,017.34

-2,871.38

-3,784.8

158.12

342.17

Extra-ordinary Items

-10,087.81

0

0

0

-0.03

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-929.53

-2,871.38

-3,784.8

158.12

342.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-218.99

-57.04

-75.2

3.14

6.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

83.1

81

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

503.09

503.09

503.09

503.09

503.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-817.68

-11.98

-24.41

81.85

78.18

PBDTM(%)

-823.22

-99.48

-113.97

18.97

23.44

PATM(%)

-849.85

-121.57

-133.13

3.52

7.09

