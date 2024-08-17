Summary

SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited is one of the leading private sector infrastructure financing institutions in India. The three main business activities of the company are categorized as Fund based, Fee based and Strategic Investments. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified SREI Infrastructure Finance as an Infrastructure Finance Company within the overall classification of Non-Banking Finance Company. The company is also notified as a Public Financial Institution (PFI) by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India. SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited (SREI IFL) was incorporated on March 29, 1985 and has expertise in financing of infrastructure equipment (for construction, mining, oil & gas, power and others), infrastructure projects, infrastructure development and advisory in all verticals of infrastructure. The Company commenced its operations in the year 1989 with the objective of actively participating in nation building process and was visionary in selecting Infrastructure sector as its principal growth area. The public issue of the company was made during the year 1992. SREI IFL had obtained Category-I merchant banker status from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on 15th February of the year 1994 and hence, the companys business portfolio was widened to include merchant banking and investment banking. During the year 1995, the company extended leasing and hire purchase facilities for the equipment of leading companies like Larsen

