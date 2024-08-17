Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹2
Prev. Close₹2
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.42
Day's High₹2.1
Day's Low₹2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹30.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)105.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
503.09
503.09
503.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,017.24
-623.76
-777.21
-465.87
Net Worth
1,018.24
-120.67
-274.12
37.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-209.36
-4,464.65
396.04
161.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,544.2
3,094.77
3,430.82
6,177
6,549.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,544.2
3,094.77
3,430.82
6,177
6,549.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.69
27.2
57.97
-44.46
47.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manoj Kumar
Chairman & Independent Directo
N Sivaraman
Managing Director & CEO
HARDAYAL PRASAD
Independent Director
Sunil Srivastav
Independent Director
Anuradha Mitra
Nominee
Avinash Kulkarni
Nominee
P Santhosh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd
Summary
SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited is one of the leading private sector infrastructure financing institutions in India. The three main business activities of the company are categorized as Fund based, Fee based and Strategic Investments. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified SREI Infrastructure Finance as an Infrastructure Finance Company within the overall classification of Non-Banking Finance Company. The company is also notified as a Public Financial Institution (PFI) by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India. SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited (SREI IFL) was incorporated on March 29, 1985 and has expertise in financing of infrastructure equipment (for construction, mining, oil & gas, power and others), infrastructure projects, infrastructure development and advisory in all verticals of infrastructure. The Company commenced its operations in the year 1989 with the objective of actively participating in nation building process and was visionary in selecting Infrastructure sector as its principal growth area. The public issue of the company was made during the year 1992. SREI IFL had obtained Category-I merchant banker status from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on 15th February of the year 1994 and hence, the companys business portfolio was widened to include merchant banking and investment banking. During the year 1995, the company extended leasing and hire purchase facilities for the equipment of leading companies like Larsen
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.