SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Share Price

2.1
(5.00%)
Aug 11, 2023|03:52:59 PM

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

2

Prev. Close

2

Turnover(Lac.)

9.42

Day's High

2.1

Day's Low

2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

30.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

105.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Corporate Action

3 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2023

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:04 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 39.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1

503.09

503.09

503.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,017.24

-623.76

-777.21

-465.87

Net Worth

1,018.24

-120.67

-274.12

37.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-209.36

-4,464.65

396.04

161.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,544.2

3,094.77

3,430.82

6,177

6,549.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,544.2

3,094.77

3,430.82

6,177

6,549.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.69

27.2

57.97

-44.46

47.98

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manoj Kumar

Chairman & Independent Directo

N Sivaraman

Managing Director & CEO

HARDAYAL PRASAD

Independent Director

Sunil Srivastav

Independent Director

Anuradha Mitra

Nominee

Avinash Kulkarni

Nominee

P Santhosh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd

Summary

SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited is one of the leading private sector infrastructure financing institutions in India. The three main business activities of the company are categorized as Fund based, Fee based and Strategic Investments. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified SREI Infrastructure Finance as an Infrastructure Finance Company within the overall classification of Non-Banking Finance Company. The company is also notified as a Public Financial Institution (PFI) by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India. SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited (SREI IFL) was incorporated on March 29, 1985 and has expertise in financing of infrastructure equipment (for construction, mining, oil & gas, power and others), infrastructure projects, infrastructure development and advisory in all verticals of infrastructure. The Company commenced its operations in the year 1989 with the objective of actively participating in nation building process and was visionary in selecting Infrastructure sector as its principal growth area. The public issue of the company was made during the year 1992. SREI IFL had obtained Category-I merchant banker status from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on 15th February of the year 1994 and hence, the companys business portfolio was widened to include merchant banking and investment banking. During the year 1995, the company extended leasing and hire purchase facilities for the equipment of leading companies like Larsen
QUICKLINKS FOR SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

