|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2023
|3 Nov 2023
|SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding the date to consider and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2023. Intimation of Outcome pursuant to Regulation 30, 33, 50, 52 and 54(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2023)
