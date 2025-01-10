Srestha Finvest Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
116
66
16.5
16.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.37
-4.67
0.26
0.31
Net Worth
135.37
61.33
16.76
16.81
Minority Interest
Debt
49.68
29.97
8.91
29.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.71
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
189.76
91.32
25.67
46.09
Fixed Assets
2.5
1.43
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
59.02
3.89
0.03
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
6.18
7.4
-0.03
-0.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.06
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.8
8.01
0.28
0.25
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.62
-0.67
-0.31
-0.4
Cash
9.66
1.11
0.22
2.85
Total Assets
77.36
13.83
0.24
2.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.