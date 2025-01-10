iifl-logo-icon 1
Srestha Finvest Ltd Balance Sheet

0.73
(-1.35%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

116

66

16.5

16.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.37

-4.67

0.26

0.31

Net Worth

135.37

61.33

16.76

16.81

Minority Interest

Debt

49.68

29.97

8.91

29.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.71

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

189.76

91.32

25.67

46.09

Fixed Assets

2.5

1.43

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

59.02

3.89

0.03

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

6.18

7.4

-0.03

-0.15

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.06

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.8

8.01

0.28

0.25

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.62

-0.67

-0.31

-0.4

Cash

9.66

1.11

0.22

2.85

Total Assets

77.36

13.83

0.24

2.76

