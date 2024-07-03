Summary

Srestha Finvest Limited (formerly known as M S Investments Ltd) is a non-banking finance company incorporated in July, 1985. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC - Investment and Credit Company (NBFC - ICC) and with opening up of reforms being expected in the NBFC sector the company is now poised to grow, building a reputation of quality, craftsmanship and expertise. The Company currently operating in the finance, Loans, investment, Consultancy, dealing in securities activity and it anticipates there appears to be huge potential for growth.

