iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Srestha Finvest Ltd Share Price

0.78
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.81
  • Day's High0.82
  • 52 Wk High1.28
  • Prev. Close0.81
  • Day's Low0.77
  • 52 Wk Low 0.49
  • Turnover (lac)130.44
  • P/E6.23
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.11
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)127.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Srestha Finvest Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.81

Prev. Close

0.81

Turnover(Lac.)

130.44

Day's High

0.82

Day's Low

0.77

52 Week's High

1.28

52 Week's Low

0.49

Book Value

1.11

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

127.92

P/E

6.23

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Srestha Finvest Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Srestha Finvest Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Srestha Finvest Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.53%

Institutions: 0.52%

Non-Institutions: 99.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Srestha Finvest Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

116

66

16.5

16.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.37

-4.67

0.26

0.31

Net Worth

135.37

61.33

16.76

16.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-22.39

6.54

9.57

2.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Srestha Finvest Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Srestha Finvest Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Manmohan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Navitha Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A Jithendra Kumar Bafna

Independent Director

Dheeraj T

Non Executive Director

Rana Saharhevsinh Babubha

Non Executive Director

MayurdwIdnh Sahadwdnb Rarra

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sitaben S Patel

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sunil Bhandari

Non Executive Director

Umeshbhai Hirjibhai Padariya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Srestha Finvest Ltd

Summary

Srestha Finvest Limited (formerly known as M S Investments Ltd) is a non-banking finance company incorporated in July, 1985. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC - Investment and Credit Company (NBFC - ICC) and with opening up of reforms being expected in the NBFC sector the company is now poised to grow, building a reputation of quality, craftsmanship and expertise. The Company currently operating in the finance, Loans, investment, Consultancy, dealing in securities activity and it anticipates there appears to be huge potential for growth.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Srestha Finvest Ltd share price today?

The Srestha Finvest Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Srestha Finvest Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Srestha Finvest Ltd is ₹127.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Srestha Finvest Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Srestha Finvest Ltd is 6.23 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Srestha Finvest Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Srestha Finvest Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Srestha Finvest Ltd is ₹0.49 and ₹1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Srestha Finvest Ltd?

Srestha Finvest Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.28%, 3 Years at -0.81%, 1 Year at 19.12%, 6 Month at -18.18%, 3 Month at -4.71% and 1 Month at 22.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Srestha Finvest Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Srestha Finvest Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.53 %
Public - 99.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Srestha Finvest Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.