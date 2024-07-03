SectorFinance
Open₹0.81
Prev. Close₹0.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹130.44
Day's High₹0.82
Day's Low₹0.77
52 Week's High₹1.28
52 Week's Low₹0.49
Book Value₹1.11
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)127.92
P/E6.23
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
116
66
16.5
16.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.37
-4.67
0.26
0.31
Net Worth
135.37
61.33
16.76
16.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-22.39
6.54
9.57
2.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Manmohan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Navitha Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A Jithendra Kumar Bafna
Independent Director
Dheeraj T
Non Executive Director
Rana Saharhevsinh Babubha
Non Executive Director
MayurdwIdnh Sahadwdnb Rarra
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sitaben S Patel
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sunil Bhandari
Non Executive Director
Umeshbhai Hirjibhai Padariya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Srestha Finvest Limited (formerly known as M S Investments Ltd) is a non-banking finance company incorporated in July, 1985. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC - Investment and Credit Company (NBFC - ICC) and with opening up of reforms being expected in the NBFC sector the company is now poised to grow, building a reputation of quality, craftsmanship and expertise. The Company currently operating in the finance, Loans, investment, Consultancy, dealing in securities activity and it anticipates there appears to be huge potential for growth.
The Srestha Finvest Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Srestha Finvest Ltd is ₹127.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Srestha Finvest Ltd is 6.23 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Srestha Finvest Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Srestha Finvest Ltd is ₹0.49 and ₹1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Srestha Finvest Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.28%, 3 Years at -0.81%, 1 Year at 19.12%, 6 Month at -18.18%, 3 Month at -4.71% and 1 Month at 22.73%.
