Outcome of Board Meeting dated 31.07.2024 Subject to the approval of the members through Postal Ballot/ Remote E-voting and appropriate authorities, the Board has considered, approved and recommended for sub-division of Companys 1 (One) Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- each held as on the Record date which shall be decided for this purpose Shrestha Finvest Limited has fixed Monday September 23,2024 as record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholder of the Company for sub-division /split of shares having face value of Rs.2/- each be sub divided in to 2 fully equity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SRESTHA FINVEST LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SRESTHA FINVEST LTD (539217) RECORD DATE 23.09.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of the existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each into Two Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 23/09/2024 DR-721/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE606K01023 of Rs.2/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 23/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.09.2024) New ISIN No. INE606K01049 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.2/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 23-09-2024 (DR- 721/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Billetin Dated on 20.09.2024)