Srestha Finvest Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-22.39
6.54
9.57
2.77
Other operating items
Operating
-22.39
6.54
9.57
2.77
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.03
0
0.04
Free cash flow
-22.38
6.57
9.57
2.81
Equity raised
6.1
13.21
0.61
0.57
Investing
0
0
-0.75
0
Financing
23.5
17.82
15.01
3.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.22
37.6
24.44
6.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.