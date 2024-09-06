AGM 30/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 06/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024) Proceedings of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Consolidated Scrutinizer Report along with Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)