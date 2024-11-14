Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Srestha Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. 2. To consider and take on record other compliance related matters pertaining to quarter ended 30/09/2024 and other business propositions matters relating to the same. 3. Any Other business with the permission of the Chair. Note: The Intimation for Closure of Trading Window has already been submitted to the exchanges on 30.09.2024. The trading window shall remain closed w.e.f. 01.10.2024 till 16.11.2024. This is for your information and records. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Srestha Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising in one or more tranches in compliance with the applicable provisions of law. 2. Any Other business with the permission of the Chair. In this regard the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company by the Designated persons and their immediate relatives shall be closed from October 04 2024 till 48 hours from the date of the conclusion of the board meeting This is for your information and records. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09/10/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Srestha Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix date place and time for convening of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and approval of notice of 39th AGM of the Company. 2. To fix dates for Book Closure and Cut-off date for the purpose of remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM. 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Scrutinizer for the purpose of remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair This is for your information and records. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 06/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024) Book Closure date for the purpose of AGM stands modified due to inadvertent error (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

Srestha Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to augment the financial resources of the Company via funds raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible instruments/other securities through preferential allotment right issue QIPs ADR GDR FCCB or any other method or combination thereof in one or more trenches; 2. To appoint requisite professionals experts merchant bankers legal advisors and other intermediaries for fund raising; 3. To seek members approval by means of passing the requisite resolution(s) for the above-said board decisions and other matters connected therewith and/or incidental thereto; and 4. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair; Further we intimated that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from August 10 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of Outcome. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 19/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Srestha Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To consider and take on record other compliance related matters pertaining to quarter ended 30/06/2024 and other business propositions matters relating to the same. 3. Any Other business with the permission of the Chair. Note: The Intimation for Closure of Trading Window has already been submitted to the exchanges on 29.06.2024. The trading window shall remain closed w.e.f. 01.07.2024 till 16.08.2024. This is for your information and records. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 26 Jul 2024

Srestha Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Sub-division of the equity shares of the Company of face Value of Rs.2/- each into equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each pursuant to the provisions of Section 61 (1) (d) of Companies Act 2013 and other applicable provisions if any. 2. Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. You are requested to please take the same in your record. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 31.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

With reference to captioned subject and in furtherance of Rights Issue of the Company, this is to inform that in terms of the Letter of Offer dated June 18, 2024 and in accordance with the Basis of Allotment finalized in consultation with BSE Limited (Designated Stock Exchange), and the Registrar to the Issue, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday July 23, 2024, approved the allotment of 24,00,00,000 Rights Equity Shares of face value of 2/- each at a price of 2/- per Rights Equity Share. The meeting commenced at 04:40 P.M. and concluded at 05:40 P.M. You are requested to please take the same in your record.

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Srestha Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various matters relating to the Rights Issue including terms and conditions such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism Rights Issue size rights entitlement ratio the record date timing of the Rights Issue and other matters incidental or connected therewith. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 18/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

Srestha Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 and audit reports thereupon. 2. To consider and take on record other compliance related matters pertaining to quarter / year ended March 31 2024 and other business propositions matters relating to the same. Note: The Intimation for Closure of Trading Window has already been submitted to the exchanges on April 01 2024. The trading window shall remain closed w.e.f. April 01 2024 till June 01 2024. This is for your information and records. Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Statement of Cash Flows and Segment Reporting for the year ended 31/03/2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. May 30, 2024 has transacted the following business: (a) The Board of Directors considered, approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2024 along with Unmodified Audit Report issued by statutory auditors of the company. A copy of duly signed Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Statement of Cash Flows, Auditors Report and Declaration regarding Auditors Report with unmodified opinion for financial year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (b) The Board considered and approved the compliances related matters. Also discussed and reviewed the on-going general business matters and propositions in operations of the company. Further the Board Meeting commenced at 06.30 P.M. and concluded at 07.30 P.M. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024