12:29 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SRESTHA FINVEST LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SRESTHA FINVEST LIMITED (539217) RECORD DATE 24.06.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 12 (Twelve) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 29 (Twenty nine) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 24/06/2024 DR-658/2024-2025 * Terms of Payment: Issue Price of Rs.2/- payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.06.2024)