Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.29
4.29
4.29
4.29
Preference Capital
13.48
12.15
11.41
10.44
Reserves
15.05
19.78
23.13
17.58
Net Worth
32.82
36.22
38.83
32.31
Minority Interest
Debt
26.16
35.29
56.45
55.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.98
0.72
0.57
0.35
Total Liabilities
59.96
72.23
95.85
88.5
Fixed Assets
36.45
37.35
34.04
31.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.33
0.42
0.65
0.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.11
4.64
2.53
2.96
Networking Capital
17
29.69
56.6
51.27
Inventories
38.2
50.64
72.44
74.7
Inventory Days
172.99
Sundry Debtors
6.16
7.67
14.26
9.75
Debtor Days
22.57
Other Current Assets
4.06
5.72
7.83
6
Sundry Creditors
-1.57
-1.26
-2.38
-11.31
Creditor Days
26.19
Other Current Liabilities
-29.85
-33.08
-35.55
-27.87
Cash
0.07
0.14
2.02
2.44
Total Assets
59.96
72.24
95.84
88.5
