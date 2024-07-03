iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd Share Price

42
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42
  • Day's High42.99
  • 52 Wk High55
  • Prev. Close42
  • Day's Low39.01
  • 52 Wk Low 27.97
  • Turnover (lac)0.25
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value41.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

42

Prev. Close

42

Turnover(Lac.)

0.25

Day's High

42.99

Day's Low

39.01

52 Week's High

55

52 Week's Low

27.97

Book Value

41.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 44.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.29

4.29

4.29

4.29

Preference Capital

13.48

12.15

11.41

10.44

Reserves

15.05

19.78

23.13

17.58

Net Worth

32.82

36.22

38.83

32.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

157.6

143.66

157.31

168.42

yoy growth (%)

9.7

-8.67

-6.59

48.32

Raw materials

-112

-93.47

-103.58

-110.31

As % of sales

71.06

65.06

65.84

65.5

Employee costs

-10.71

-12.45

-13.67

-12.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.7

-1.27

0.7

1.08

Depreciation

-2.35

-2.39

-2.5

-4.55

Tax paid

-0.17

0.29

0

-0.04

Working capital

-1.28

6.82

7.75

1.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.7

-8.67

-6.59

48.32

Op profit growth

2.03

-0.39

-28.34

94.43

EBIT growth

11.93

-3.24

-16.22

265.28

Net profit growth

-154.94

-236.78

-31.95

-149.79

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

P Palaniappan

Chairman & Managing Director

P Umayal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sujatha Sivakumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

C. Renuka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Murali Harish

Independent Non Exe. Director

A Alagappan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd

Summary

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Limited (SNCM) was incorporated in March 1980 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Jawahar Mills Limited. The assets of the Chettinad unit of the Jawahar Mills Limited, was transferred to SNCM in May 1980. A Transfer Deed for the above transfer was executed and registered in March 1982. It ceased to be a subsidiary of The Jawahar Mills Limited with the allotment of the said 46,000 shares on 9.8.1982. In September 1984, the Company issued 50,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at par to the existing shareholders as Right Shares. Since then, the Company has made five Bonus Issues.The Companys spinning mills are situated at Chettinad, Sivaganga District. The Company has two units there. The Company has taken another unit called C Unit from M/s. Supreme Yarn Spinners Limited, on lease in 5.5.1995, situated at Veeranam Village, Salem. The Company manufactures combed, carded and compact cotton hosiery and hank yarn of counts ranging from 10s to 80s which are used by manufacturers to convert the same into fabric or garments for dyeing and export. The Company has issued 11,10,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.60/- per share to the public in 1995. Presently, it has been expanding and modernizing its plant over the years. All expansions and modernisation schemes completed so far were funded from internal accruals and Long-term borrowings. The Company has expanded its spindlage from 16,120 spindles in 1980 to the present level of 53,664
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd share price today?

The Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd is ₹18.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd is 0 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd is ₹27.97 and ₹55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd?

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.18%, 3 Years at -2.85%, 1 Year at 23.89%, 6 Month at 17.32%, 3 Month at 9.06% and 1 Month at 9.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.51 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 44.48 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.