SectorTextiles
Open₹42
Prev. Close₹42
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.25
Day's High₹42.99
Day's Low₹39.01
52 Week's High₹55
52 Week's Low₹27.97
Book Value₹41.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.29
4.29
4.29
4.29
Preference Capital
13.48
12.15
11.41
10.44
Reserves
15.05
19.78
23.13
17.58
Net Worth
32.82
36.22
38.83
32.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
157.6
143.66
157.31
168.42
yoy growth (%)
9.7
-8.67
-6.59
48.32
Raw materials
-112
-93.47
-103.58
-110.31
As % of sales
71.06
65.06
65.84
65.5
Employee costs
-10.71
-12.45
-13.67
-12.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.7
-1.27
0.7
1.08
Depreciation
-2.35
-2.39
-2.5
-4.55
Tax paid
-0.17
0.29
0
-0.04
Working capital
-1.28
6.82
7.75
1.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.7
-8.67
-6.59
48.32
Op profit growth
2.03
-0.39
-28.34
94.43
EBIT growth
11.93
-3.24
-16.22
265.28
Net profit growth
-154.94
-236.78
-31.95
-149.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
P Palaniappan
Chairman & Managing Director
P Umayal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sujatha Sivakumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
C. Renuka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Murali Harish
Independent Non Exe. Director
A Alagappan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd
Summary
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Limited (SNCM) was incorporated in March 1980 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Jawahar Mills Limited. The assets of the Chettinad unit of the Jawahar Mills Limited, was transferred to SNCM in May 1980. A Transfer Deed for the above transfer was executed and registered in March 1982. It ceased to be a subsidiary of The Jawahar Mills Limited with the allotment of the said 46,000 shares on 9.8.1982. In September 1984, the Company issued 50,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at par to the existing shareholders as Right Shares. Since then, the Company has made five Bonus Issues.The Companys spinning mills are situated at Chettinad, Sivaganga District. The Company has two units there. The Company has taken another unit called C Unit from M/s. Supreme Yarn Spinners Limited, on lease in 5.5.1995, situated at Veeranam Village, Salem. The Company manufactures combed, carded and compact cotton hosiery and hank yarn of counts ranging from 10s to 80s which are used by manufacturers to convert the same into fabric or garments for dyeing and export. The Company has issued 11,10,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.60/- per share to the public in 1995. Presently, it has been expanding and modernizing its plant over the years. All expansions and modernisation schemes completed so far were funded from internal accruals and Long-term borrowings. The Company has expanded its spindlage from 16,120 spindles in 1980 to the present level of 53,664
The Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd is ₹18.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd is 0 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd is ₹27.97 and ₹55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.18%, 3 Years at -2.85%, 1 Year at 23.89%, 6 Month at 17.32%, 3 Month at 9.06% and 1 Month at 9.23%.
