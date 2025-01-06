iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Sri Nacha. Cott. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.7

-1.27

0.7

1.08

Depreciation

-2.35

-2.39

-2.5

-4.55

Tax paid

-0.17

0.29

0

-0.04

Working capital

-1.28

6.82

7.75

1.41

Other operating items

Operating

-3.09

3.44

5.96

-2.1

Capital expenditure

1.74

3.1

0.33

-41.63

Free cash flow

-1.35

6.54

6.3

-43.73

Equity raised

34.93

37.55

42.59

-1.85

Investing

0.01

-0.08

0.67

-0.05

Financing

42.18

46.3

51.63

46.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

75.76

90.32

101.2

1.06

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.