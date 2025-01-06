Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.7
-1.27
0.7
1.08
Depreciation
-2.35
-2.39
-2.5
-4.55
Tax paid
-0.17
0.29
0
-0.04
Working capital
-1.28
6.82
7.75
1.41
Other operating items
Operating
-3.09
3.44
5.96
-2.1
Capital expenditure
1.74
3.1
0.33
-41.63
Free cash flow
-1.35
6.54
6.3
-43.73
Equity raised
34.93
37.55
42.59
-1.85
Investing
0.01
-0.08
0.67
-0.05
Financing
42.18
46.3
51.63
46.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
75.76
90.32
101.2
1.06
