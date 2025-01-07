Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
157.6
143.66
157.31
168.42
yoy growth (%)
9.7
-8.67
-6.59
48.32
Raw materials
-112
-93.47
-103.58
-110.31
As % of sales
71.06
65.06
65.84
65.5
Employee costs
-10.71
-12.45
-13.67
-12.89
As % of sales
6.79
8.67
8.69
7.65
Other costs
-28.51
-31.48
-33.78
-36.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.09
21.91
21.47
21.64
Operating profit
6.37
6.24
6.27
8.75
OPM
4.04
4.34
3.98
5.19
Depreciation
-2.35
-2.39
-2.5
-4.55
Interest expense
-4.94
-6.31
-4.5
-5.13
Other income
1.62
1.19
1.44
2.02
Profit before tax
0.7
-1.27
0.7
1.08
Taxes
-0.17
0.29
0
-0.04
Tax rate
-24.21
-23.57
0.53
-4.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.53
-0.97
0.71
1.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.53
-0.97
0.71
1.04
yoy growth (%)
-154.94
-236.78
-31.95
-149.79
NPM
0.33
-0.67
0.45
0.61
