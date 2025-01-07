iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

43.98
(4.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

157.6

143.66

157.31

168.42

yoy growth (%)

9.7

-8.67

-6.59

48.32

Raw materials

-112

-93.47

-103.58

-110.31

As % of sales

71.06

65.06

65.84

65.5

Employee costs

-10.71

-12.45

-13.67

-12.89

As % of sales

6.79

8.67

8.69

7.65

Other costs

-28.51

-31.48

-33.78

-36.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.09

21.91

21.47

21.64

Operating profit

6.37

6.24

6.27

8.75

OPM

4.04

4.34

3.98

5.19

Depreciation

-2.35

-2.39

-2.5

-4.55

Interest expense

-4.94

-6.31

-4.5

-5.13

Other income

1.62

1.19

1.44

2.02

Profit before tax

0.7

-1.27

0.7

1.08

Taxes

-0.17

0.29

0

-0.04

Tax rate

-24.21

-23.57

0.53

-4.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.53

-0.97

0.71

1.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.53

-0.97

0.71

1.04

yoy growth (%)

-154.94

-236.78

-31.95

-149.79

NPM

0.33

-0.67

0.45

0.61

