iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd Board Meeting

42.76
(2.86%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:03:00 PM

Sri Nacha. Cott. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Dec 20243 Dec 2024
SRI NACHAMMAI COTTON MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the reconstitution of the committees of the board of Directors.
Board Meeting9 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
SRI NACHAMMAI COTTON MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarter and half year ended unaudited finacial results along with Limited Review Certificate. Trading window in dealing of securities of the company remained close from 01/10/2024 to 11/11/2024 (Both days inclusive). The meeting will be held on the Registered office of the company situated at 181Vasantham 4th Cross Street FairlandsSalem-636016. We enclose herewith a copy of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024.The results were reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors at their meeting held on 09th November 2024.Statutory Auditors of the company have carried out of the said results and a copy of limited review report is also enclosed. Mr. A Annamalai non-executive and non- independent director of the company resigned as director w.e.f 08/11/2024 and was approved by the board of directors. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
SRI NACHAMMAI COTTON MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of our company will be held on Monday the 28th day of October 2024 at 10:15 A.M. through video conferencing at the registered office Door No.181Vasantham 4th Cross street New Fairlands Salem-636016 to consider the following Resolution 1.To fix the date and place of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Notice of the Board Meeting date is also being published in English and Tamil (Vernacular Language). We hereby inform that Extra ordinary general meeting of share holders of the company is scheduled to be held on 03rd December 2024 at the Registered office of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
SRI NACHAMMAI COTTON MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby Inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our company will be held on Thursday the 08th Day of August 2024 at the 11.15 A.M. at the registered office of the company at door no.181 Vasantham 4th Cross Street New Fairlands Salem-636016. To consider and approve the Unaudited quarterly Financial Results. To fix the Date and Time for the 44th AGM along with closure of ROM.To consider the extension period for Redemption of 0%Preference shares.Trading window for dealing in the securities of the company remained close from 31st July 2024 to 08th August 2024(Both days inclusive) We here with enclose the Outcome and the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202414 May 2024
SRI NACHAMMAI COTTON MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Result of the company for the quarter and the year ended 31/03/2024 along with Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion.Trading window for dealing in securities remained close from 01/04/2024 to 26/05/2024(both days Inclusive) for all the specified Persons mentioned in the Companys Code of conduct formulated in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations2015. We enclosed here with a copy of Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024.The results were reviewed by Audit committee and Board of Directors at their meeting held on 24.05.2024 Statutory Auditors of the company have carried out the said Results and a copy of Auditors Report with unmodified opinion also enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
SRI NACHAMMAI COTTON MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Thursday the 08TH day of February 2024 at 11.30 A.M through video conferencing at Registered Office Door No.181 VASANTHAM 4th Cross Street New Fairlands Salem 636016 to consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended31ST December 2023 and approve the sameWe shall submit a copy of the Limited Review Certificate for the quarter ended 31ST December 2023 on or before 08TH February 2024.Notice of the Board Meeting date is also being published in English and Tamil (Regional Language). News Papers advertisement copy of the Notice annexure hereto. Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company remained close from 01stJanuary 2024 to 10thFebruary 2024 (Both days inclusive) for all the Specified persons mentioned in the Companys Code of Conduct formulated in ccordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. we enclosed herewith a copy of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. The results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors at their meeting held on O8th February 2024(Today). Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out the said results and a copy of Limited review report is also enclosed. The meeting started at 11.30 A.M. and concluded by 12.10 P.M. This ls your information and record. We enclosed herewith a copy of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. The Results were reviewed by the Audit committee and Board of Directors at their meeting held on 08/02/2024. Statutory auditors of the company have carried out the said results and a copy of Limited Review Report is also enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Sri Nacha. Cott.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.