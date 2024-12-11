Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

SRI NACHAMMAI COTTON MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the reconstitution of the committees of the board of Directors.

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

SRI NACHAMMAI COTTON MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarter and half year ended unaudited finacial results along with Limited Review Certificate. Trading window in dealing of securities of the company remained close from 01/10/2024 to 11/11/2024 (Both days inclusive). The meeting will be held on the Registered office of the company situated at 181Vasantham 4th Cross Street FairlandsSalem-636016. We enclose herewith a copy of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024.The results were reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors at their meeting held on 09th November 2024.Statutory Auditors of the company have carried out of the said results and a copy of limited review report is also enclosed. Mr. A Annamalai non-executive and non- independent director of the company resigned as director w.e.f 08/11/2024 and was approved by the board of directors. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

SRI NACHAMMAI COTTON MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of our company will be held on Monday the 28th day of October 2024 at 10:15 A.M. through video conferencing at the registered office Door No.181Vasantham 4th Cross street New Fairlands Salem-636016 to consider the following Resolution 1.To fix the date and place of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Notice of the Board Meeting date is also being published in English and Tamil (Vernacular Language). We hereby inform that Extra ordinary general meeting of share holders of the company is scheduled to be held on 03rd December 2024 at the Registered office of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

SRI NACHAMMAI COTTON MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby Inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our company will be held on Thursday the 08th Day of August 2024 at the 11.15 A.M. at the registered office of the company at door no.181 Vasantham 4th Cross Street New Fairlands Salem-636016. To consider and approve the Unaudited quarterly Financial Results. To fix the Date and Time for the 44th AGM along with closure of ROM.To consider the extension period for Redemption of 0%Preference shares.Trading window for dealing in the securities of the company remained close from 31st July 2024 to 08th August 2024(Both days inclusive) We here with enclose the Outcome and the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 14 May 2024

SRI NACHAMMAI COTTON MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Result of the company for the quarter and the year ended 31/03/2024 along with Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion.Trading window for dealing in securities remained close from 01/04/2024 to 26/05/2024(both days Inclusive) for all the specified Persons mentioned in the Companys Code of conduct formulated in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations2015. We enclosed here with a copy of Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024.The results were reviewed by Audit committee and Board of Directors at their meeting held on 24.05.2024 Statutory Auditors of the company have carried out the said Results and a copy of Auditors Report with unmodified opinion also enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024