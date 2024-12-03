iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM28 Oct 20243 Dec 2024
We hereby inform that Extra ordinary general meeting of share holders of the company is scheduled to be held on 03rd December 2024 at the Registered office of the company. We hereby Inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the share holders to be held on 03/12/2024 at 10.15 A.M. at the registered office of the company Situated at Door No.181 Vasantham 4th Cross Street New Fairlands Salem-636016. We enclose here by the copy of newspaper advertisement to be published in Trinity mirror and Makkal Kural (English and Tamil) for the EGM to be held on 03.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2024) We herewith enclosed proceedings and voting results of the Extra ordinary General meeting along with Scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.12.2024)
EGM8 Aug 202413 Sep 2024
We enclosed herewith a copy of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We hereby inform that an Extra -Ordinary general meeting of the Preference Shareholders will be held on Friday 13th Day of September 2024 at the registered office of the company at 10:15 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

