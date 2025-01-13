SRM Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.06
9.06
9.06
9.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.78
-12.39
-12.03
-11.54
Net Worth
-3.72
-3.33
-2.97
-2.48
Minority Interest
Debt
5
4.62
4.26
3.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.28
1.29
1.29
1.29
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.32
1.32
1.32
1.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.06
-0.04
-0.05
-0.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.04
-0.05
-0.03
Cash
0.01
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
1.27
1.28
1.28
1.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.