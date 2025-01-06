SRM Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.42
-0.36
-0.42
-0.4
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.09
0.08
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-0.42
-0.27
-0.34
-0.42
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.42
-0.27
-0.34
-0.42
Equity raised
-22.22
-21.08
-19.82
-19
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.13
5.86
4.42
3.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-15.52
-15.5
-15.75
-15.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.