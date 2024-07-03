iifl-logo-icon 1
SRM Energy Ltd Share Price

14.06
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:45:00 PM

  • Open14.06
  • Day's High14.06
  • 52 Wk High39.54
  • Prev. Close14.79
  • Day's Low14.06
  • 52 Wk Low 12.24
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.3
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SRM Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

SRM Energy Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

SRM Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SRM Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 28.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SRM Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.06

9.06

9.06

9.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.78

-12.39

-12.03

-11.54

Net Worth

-3.72

-3.33

-2.97

-2.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.33

-0.31

-0.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.42

-0.36

-0.42

-0.4

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0.09

0.08

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-3.8

4.43

-2.28

-20.65

EBIT growth

18.5

-15.42

4.64

-25.9

Net profit growth

18.5

-15.42

4.64

-25.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.04

0.08

0.12

0.13

SRM Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.15

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.5

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.35

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SRM Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Tanu Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Vijay Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Parshant Chohan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Gupta

Whole-time Director

Sharad Rastogi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SRM Energy Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 3 Sep.85, SRM Energy Ltd. (Formerly known as Hitkari Fibres Ltd) was promoted by K K Hitkari and Ved Kapoor, of the Hitkari group and B M Chaturvedi. The Company is presently engaged in setting up Thermal power project in its wholly ownedsubsidiary. The company undertook a project to set up a plant at Mahad (Raigad district), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 1500 tpa for the manufacture of speciality non-woven fabrics such as blankets, carpets, upholstery, floor coverings, automative carpets, etc. The preparatory plant for non-woven fabrics was imported from Hergeth Hollingsworth, West Germany. Pre-needle loom, needle looms and structured needle looms were acquired from Oskar Dilo, West Germany. Commercial production commenced in December 1988.In 1989-90, a MOU was signed, with a reputed textile manufacturing company having a large distributor dealer network, to market the companys products. The Automotive carpets are being supplied to leading automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Udyog Ltd,General Motors (India) Ltd,Premium Automobiles, TELCO,for use in their vehicles. It has set up molding carpet facility at its factory in Mahad. It has already received confirmed orders for molded car carpets from Maruti Udyog and General Motors India. It has also entered into a MoU with a leading European manufacturer and supplier of moulded carpets to automobile industry.The Company installed a dyeing plant, Spectrophotometer and Lab dyeing for inhouse develop
Company FAQs

What is the SRM Energy Ltd share price today?

The SRM Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of SRM Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SRM Energy Ltd is ₹12.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SRM Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SRM Energy Ltd is 0 and -3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SRM Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SRM Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SRM Energy Ltd is ₹12.24 and ₹39.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SRM Energy Ltd?

SRM Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.73%, 3 Years at 19.12%, 1 Year at -7.74%, 6 Month at -2.83%, 3 Month at -19.58% and 1 Month at 14.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SRM Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SRM Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.19 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 28.75 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

