SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹14.06
Prev. Close₹14.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹14.06
Day's Low₹14.06
52 Week's High₹39.54
52 Week's Low₹12.24
Book Value₹-4.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.06
9.06
9.06
9.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.78
-12.39
-12.03
-11.54
Net Worth
-3.72
-3.33
-2.97
-2.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.33
-0.31
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.42
-0.36
-0.42
-0.4
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.09
0.08
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-3.8
4.43
-2.28
-20.65
EBIT growth
18.5
-15.42
4.64
-25.9
Net profit growth
18.5
-15.42
4.64
-25.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.04
0.08
0.12
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.15
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.5
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.35
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Tanu Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Vijay Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Parshant Chohan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Gupta
Whole-time Director
Sharad Rastogi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SRM Energy Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 3 Sep.85, SRM Energy Ltd. (Formerly known as Hitkari Fibres Ltd) was promoted by K K Hitkari and Ved Kapoor, of the Hitkari group and B M Chaturvedi. The Company is presently engaged in setting up Thermal power project in its wholly ownedsubsidiary. The company undertook a project to set up a plant at Mahad (Raigad district), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 1500 tpa for the manufacture of speciality non-woven fabrics such as blankets, carpets, upholstery, floor coverings, automative carpets, etc. The preparatory plant for non-woven fabrics was imported from Hergeth Hollingsworth, West Germany. Pre-needle loom, needle looms and structured needle looms were acquired from Oskar Dilo, West Germany. Commercial production commenced in December 1988.In 1989-90, a MOU was signed, with a reputed textile manufacturing company having a large distributor dealer network, to market the companys products. The Automotive carpets are being supplied to leading automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Udyog Ltd,General Motors (India) Ltd,Premium Automobiles, TELCO,for use in their vehicles. It has set up molding carpet facility at its factory in Mahad. It has already received confirmed orders for molded car carpets from Maruti Udyog and General Motors India. It has also entered into a MoU with a leading European manufacturer and supplier of moulded carpets to automobile industry.The Company installed a dyeing plant, Spectrophotometer and Lab dyeing for inhouse develop
Read More
The SRM Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SRM Energy Ltd is ₹12.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SRM Energy Ltd is 0 and -3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SRM Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SRM Energy Ltd is ₹12.24 and ₹39.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SRM Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.73%, 3 Years at 19.12%, 1 Year at -7.74%, 6 Month at -2.83%, 3 Month at -19.58% and 1 Month at 14.83%.
