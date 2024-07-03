Summary

Incorporated on 3 Sep.85, SRM Energy Ltd. (Formerly known as Hitkari Fibres Ltd) was promoted by K K Hitkari and Ved Kapoor, of the Hitkari group and B M Chaturvedi. The Company is presently engaged in setting up Thermal power project in its wholly ownedsubsidiary. The company undertook a project to set up a plant at Mahad (Raigad district), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 1500 tpa for the manufacture of speciality non-woven fabrics such as blankets, carpets, upholstery, floor coverings, automative carpets, etc. The preparatory plant for non-woven fabrics was imported from Hergeth Hollingsworth, West Germany. Pre-needle loom, needle looms and structured needle looms were acquired from Oskar Dilo, West Germany. Commercial production commenced in December 1988.In 1989-90, a MOU was signed, with a reputed textile manufacturing company having a large distributor dealer network, to market the companys products. The Automotive carpets are being supplied to leading automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Udyog Ltd,General Motors (India) Ltd,Premium Automobiles, TELCO,for use in their vehicles. It has set up molding carpet facility at its factory in Mahad. It has already received confirmed orders for molded car carpets from Maruti Udyog and General Motors India. It has also entered into a MoU with a leading European manufacturer and supplier of moulded carpets to automobile industry.The Company installed a dyeing plant, Spectrophotometer and Lab dyeing for inhouse develop

