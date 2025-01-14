Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

SRM ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2024 and to transact any other matter as the Board may deem fit. In context to the above please also take on record that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from January 01 2025 and shall remain closed till January 16 2025 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. January 14, 2025 through video conferencing approving the Un-Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2024 Please find attached herewith, the Un-audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 14/01/2025 through video conferencing (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/01/2025)

SRM ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Un-Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2) To transact any other matter as the Board may deem fit. Further the said meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held through video conferencing to be hosted from the registered office of the Company i.e. Room No. 2 Ground Floor 1A Mall Road Shanti Kunj Vasant Kunj New Delhi - 110070. In context to the above please also take on record that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from October 01 2024 and shall remain closed till November 15 2024 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today through video conferencing hosted from the Regd. Office of the Company i.e. Room No. 2, Ground Floor, 1A Mall Road Shanti Kunj, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi - 110070 has decided/ approved the followings: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. The said financial results are duly reviewed by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, the copies of the Limited Review Reports are also enclosed herewith for your reference and record. The meeting of the Board of Directors was originally scheduled at 02:30 P.M., commenced at 03:15 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

SRM ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provision of Reg 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the followings: 1. To consider the Un-Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024; 2. To approve the Notice of the 37th AGM & also approving the Directors Report & MDAR; 3. To decide the dates of Book Closure & the Cut-off date for e-voting; 4. To appoint a Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25; 5. To appoint Scrutinizer for the 37th AGM; 6. To consider change in the registered office of the company within local limits; & 7. To transact any other matter which the Board may deem fit. Also the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of Company has been closed from 01.07.2024 to 15.08.2024 (both days inclusive) as per SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today had: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (Copy enclosed). Copies of the Limited Review Report for the Financial Results are also enclosed herewith. 2. Approved the shifting of the Registered office of the Company. 3. Approved the Notice of 37th AGM along with relevant matters 4. Decided to appoint Mr. Satish Kumar Nirankar of M/s S.K. Nirankar & Associates, Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 5. Noted that M/s. SRM Energy Tamilnadu Pvt. Ltd. (the WOS), has planned to file an appeal against the order of the Honble NCLT, issued on 06.08.2024, rejecting the application filed by it under Section 10 of the IBC 2016. For more details please refer to the attached outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13.08.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024) In continuation of our earlier intimation dated August 13, 2024 under the subject outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 and in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, we wish to inform you that the registered office of the Company has been shifted with in the local limits from 21, Basant Lok Complex, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi - 110057 to Room No. 2, Ground Floor, 1A Mall Road, Shanti Kunj, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi - 110070 w.e.f. August 14, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

SRM ENERGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 along with the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 2. To appoint an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. To transact any other matter which the Board may deem fit. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations and our earlier intimation dated May 28, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on May 28, 2024, considering the completion of the terms of Existing internal Auditors i.e. M/s. Amar Jeet Singh & Associates, has considered and approved the appointment of M/s. A S N & Company, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 022977N) as the internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Disclosures as required under Regulation 30 read with Scheduled III of SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015 are enclosed. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015], please find attached herewith the detailed outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on May 28, 2024. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, Please find attached herewith the Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Audit reports thereon. Further, the statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications as per SEBI Circulated dated May 27, 2016 will be shared in due course. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. March 28, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mrs. Tanu Agarwal (DIN: 07314266) as an Additional Director (in the Capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director) to hold office for a term of 5 (Five) years from March 28, 2024 to March 27, 2029, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Further, she is eligible to be appointed as an Independent Director of the Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations. Disclosure as required under Regulation 30 read with Scheduled III of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular dated September 09, 2015 are enclosed.

