|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-66.95
551.16
-2.28
-20.65
EBIT growth
24.78
3,789.25
4.64
-25.9
Net profit growth
24.89
3,789.25
4.64
-25.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
-131.83
-46.49
-0.94
-0.82
RoNW
16.32
36.47
9.14
13.54
RoA
-32.98
-11.62
-0.23
-0.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-22.95
-18.37
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-44.99
-33.81
-0.47
-0.45
Book value per share
-46.61
-23.66
-1.52
-1.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.1
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.05
-10.63
P/B
-0.05
-4.53
EV/EBIDTA
-62.42
-123.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.09
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
-83.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-1.12
-2.1
-34.07
-48.26
Net debt / op. profit
-51.73
-16.19
-109.88
-105.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
