iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SRM Energy Ltd Key Ratios

12.7
(-4.94%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SRM Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-66.95

551.16

-2.28

-20.65

EBIT growth

24.78

3,789.25

4.64

-25.9

Net profit growth

24.89

3,789.25

4.64

-25.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

-131.83

-46.49

-0.94

-0.82

RoNW

16.32

36.47

9.14

13.54

RoA

-32.98

-11.62

-0.23

-0.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-22.95

-18.37

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-44.99

-33.81

-0.47

-0.45

Book value per share

-46.61

-23.66

-1.52

-1.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.1

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.05

-10.63

P/B

-0.05

-4.53

EV/EBIDTA

-62.42

-123.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.09

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

-83.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-1.12

-2.1

-34.07

-48.26

Net debt / op. profit

-51.73

-16.19

-109.88

-105.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

SRM Energy Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SRM Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.