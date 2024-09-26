iifl-logo-icon 1
SRM Energy Ltd AGM

13.36
(-4.98%)
Jan 13, 2025

SRM Energy Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of the newspaper published today, i.e., August 28, 2024 in Financial Express (all India Edition) and Jansatta (Hindi Newspaper) requesting the shareholders of the Company to get their Email IDs updated with the Company with respect to the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 26th Day of September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. In reference to the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday 26th September 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual means and in context to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are submitting herewith the proceedings of the said Annual General Meeting. Please note that the details regarding the Voting Results in the specified format of Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the report of the Scrutinizer shall be provided with in prescribed time period. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)

