SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
40.2
40.2
40.2
20.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
179.25
182.62
184.81
199.83
Net Worth
219.45
222.82
225.01
219.93
Minority Interest
Debt
210.3
205.97
203.74
202.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.98
2.9
2.81
2.55
Total Liabilities
435.73
431.69
431.56
424.9
Fixed Assets
177.63
78.12
66.79
71.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
156.75
161.27
163.41
166
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.4
1.21
0.52
0.23
Networking Capital
-22.24
179.03
175.28
173.25
Inventories
125.53
112.82
116.82
105.27
Inventory Days
173.25
54.31
50.67
45.92
Sundry Debtors
283.02
181.82
167.37
134.63
Debtor Days
390.62
87.52
72.59
58.73
Other Current Assets
43.92
77.48
36.96
40.6
Sundry Creditors
-27.93
-36.7
-43.62
-31.84
Creditor Days
38.54
17.66
18.92
13.89
Other Current Liabilities
-446.78
-156.39
-102.25
-75.41
Cash
123.19
12.05
25.57
14.07
Total Assets
435.73
431.68
431.57
424.91
