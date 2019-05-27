Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
264.45
758.22
841.47
836.67
yoy growth (%)
-65.12
-9.89
0.57
-1.51
Raw materials
-216.66
-688.26
-752.33
-737.36
As % of sales
81.92
90.77
89.4
88.13
Employee costs
-1.44
-1.77
-1.77
-1.95
As % of sales
0.54
0.23
0.21
0.23
Other costs
-26.52
-47.38
-56.44
-69.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.02
6.24
6.7
8.35
Operating profit
19.82
20.79
30.92
27.46
OPM
7.49
2.74
3.67
3.28
Depreciation
-3.65
-2.08
-2.3
-1.65
Interest expense
-19.19
-23.31
-22.04
-22.65
Other income
3.66
1.84
2.03
2.72
Profit before tax
0.64
-2.74
8.6
5.88
Taxes
-4
0.55
-3.44
-1.89
Tax rate
-624.86
-20.08
-40
-32.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.36
-2.19
5.16
3.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.36
-2.19
5.16
3.99
yoy growth (%)
53.31
-142.56
29.26
-22.4
NPM
-1.27
-0.28
0.61
0.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.