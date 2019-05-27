iifl-logo-icon 1
SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.73
(-3.95%)
May 27, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

264.45

758.22

841.47

836.67

yoy growth (%)

-65.12

-9.89

0.57

-1.51

Raw materials

-216.66

-688.26

-752.33

-737.36

As % of sales

81.92

90.77

89.4

88.13

Employee costs

-1.44

-1.77

-1.77

-1.95

As % of sales

0.54

0.23

0.21

0.23

Other costs

-26.52

-47.38

-56.44

-69.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.02

6.24

6.7

8.35

Operating profit

19.82

20.79

30.92

27.46

OPM

7.49

2.74

3.67

3.28

Depreciation

-3.65

-2.08

-2.3

-1.65

Interest expense

-19.19

-23.31

-22.04

-22.65

Other income

3.66

1.84

2.03

2.72

Profit before tax

0.64

-2.74

8.6

5.88

Taxes

-4

0.55

-3.44

-1.89

Tax rate

-624.86

-20.08

-40

-32.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.36

-2.19

5.16

3.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.36

-2.19

5.16

3.99

yoy growth (%)

53.31

-142.56

29.26

-22.4

NPM

-1.27

-0.28

0.61

0.47

