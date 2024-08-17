iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

0.73
(-3.95%)
May 27, 2019|11:31:06 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.73

Prev. Close

0.76

Turnover(Lac.)

62.63

Day's High

0.73

Day's Low

0.73

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.19

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:56 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.08%

Non-Promoter- 9.07%

Institutions: 9.07%

Non-Institutions: 32.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

40.2

40.2

40.2

20.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

179.25

182.62

184.81

199.83

Net Worth

219.45

222.82

225.01

219.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

264.45

758.22

841.47

836.67

yoy growth (%)

-65.12

-9.89

0.57

-1.51

Raw materials

-216.66

-688.26

-752.33

-737.36

As % of sales

81.92

90.77

89.4

88.13

Employee costs

-1.44

-1.77

-1.77

-1.95

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.64

-2.74

8.6

5.88

Depreciation

-3.65

-2.08

-2.3

-1.65

Tax paid

-4

0.55

-3.44

-1.89

Working capital

-94.55

-5.31

11.98

-1.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.12

-9.89

0.57

-1.51

Op profit growth

-4.67

-32.74

12.58

31.73

EBIT growth

-3.51

-32.91

7.38

32.02

Net profit growth

53.31

-142.56

29.26

-22.4

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

397.72

805.93

993.52

950.29

1,036.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

397.72

805.93

993.52

950.29

1,036.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

5.03

Other Income

4.37

8.68

7.93

7.07

10.07

View Annually Results

SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anil Jindal

Independent Director

Vinita Mangla

Whole-time Director

Jogendra Kumar Arora

Company Secretary

Jyotsna Nanda

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Vikas Mohan Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd is the flagship company of the SRS Group in the real estate sector. The company is the holding company of real estate business of the SRS Group and conducts activities on their own or through their subsidiaries. They have a very strong presence in Faridabad, including the Greater Faridabad area which is witnessing mass construction activity from a slew of leading developers. The company has 16 subsidiaries, namely Bhavani Realbuild Pvt Ltd, Bright Infrabuild Pvt Ltd, Dawn Developers Pvt Ltd, Dimension Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Glory Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Haryana Infracon Pvt Ltd, Mehar Builders Pvt Ltd, Modern Ashiana Builders Pvt Ltd, Mounthill Builders Pvt Ltd, Rebnoor Infrabuild Pvt Ltd, Skyhigh Colonizers Pvt Ltd, SPS Buildcon Ltd, SRS I-Tech Pvt Ltd, SRS Manufacturers Pvt Ltd, SRS Real Estate Ltd and SRS Retreat Services Ltd. They have two joint ventures namely SRS Lotus Projects Pvt Ltd and SRS RMC Gurgaon.SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated on June 26, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Manu Leasing Pvt Ltd. In December 30, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Manu Leasing Ltd. In March 9, 1995, the company changed their name to Manu Finlease Ltd and in November 19, 1997, they again changed their name to Manu Leasing Ltd. In March 28, 2007, the company changed their name from Manu Leasing Ltd to SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd. During the year 2009-10, Akriti Realtech Pvt Ltd c
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.