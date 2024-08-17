Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.73
Prev. Close₹0.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.63
Day's High₹0.73
Day's Low₹0.73
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.19
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
40.2
40.2
40.2
20.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
179.25
182.62
184.81
199.83
Net Worth
219.45
222.82
225.01
219.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
264.45
758.22
841.47
836.67
yoy growth (%)
-65.12
-9.89
0.57
-1.51
Raw materials
-216.66
-688.26
-752.33
-737.36
As % of sales
81.92
90.77
89.4
88.13
Employee costs
-1.44
-1.77
-1.77
-1.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.64
-2.74
8.6
5.88
Depreciation
-3.65
-2.08
-2.3
-1.65
Tax paid
-4
0.55
-3.44
-1.89
Working capital
-94.55
-5.31
11.98
-1.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.12
-9.89
0.57
-1.51
Op profit growth
-4.67
-32.74
12.58
31.73
EBIT growth
-3.51
-32.91
7.38
32.02
Net profit growth
53.31
-142.56
29.26
-22.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
397.72
805.93
993.52
950.29
1,036.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
397.72
805.93
993.52
950.29
1,036.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
5.03
Other Income
4.37
8.68
7.93
7.07
10.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anil Jindal
Independent Director
Vinita Mangla
Whole-time Director
Jogendra Kumar Arora
Company Secretary
Jyotsna Nanda
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Vikas Mohan Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd is the flagship company of the SRS Group in the real estate sector. The company is the holding company of real estate business of the SRS Group and conducts activities on their own or through their subsidiaries. They have a very strong presence in Faridabad, including the Greater Faridabad area which is witnessing mass construction activity from a slew of leading developers. The company has 16 subsidiaries, namely Bhavani Realbuild Pvt Ltd, Bright Infrabuild Pvt Ltd, Dawn Developers Pvt Ltd, Dimension Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Glory Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Haryana Infracon Pvt Ltd, Mehar Builders Pvt Ltd, Modern Ashiana Builders Pvt Ltd, Mounthill Builders Pvt Ltd, Rebnoor Infrabuild Pvt Ltd, Skyhigh Colonizers Pvt Ltd, SPS Buildcon Ltd, SRS I-Tech Pvt Ltd, SRS Manufacturers Pvt Ltd, SRS Real Estate Ltd and SRS Retreat Services Ltd. They have two joint ventures namely SRS Lotus Projects Pvt Ltd and SRS RMC Gurgaon.SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated on June 26, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Manu Leasing Pvt Ltd. In December 30, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Manu Leasing Ltd. In March 9, 1995, the company changed their name to Manu Finlease Ltd and in November 19, 1997, they again changed their name to Manu Leasing Ltd. In March 28, 2007, the company changed their name from Manu Leasing Ltd to SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd. During the year 2009-10, Akriti Realtech Pvt Ltd c
Read More
