SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.64
-2.74
8.6
5.88
Depreciation
-3.65
-2.08
-2.3
-1.65
Tax paid
-4
0.55
-3.44
-1.89
Working capital
-94.55
-5.31
11.98
-1.89
Other operating items
Operating
-101.57
-9.59
14.83
0.43
Capital expenditure
127.6
-1.19
-10.1
7.47
Free cash flow
26.02
-10.78
4.73
7.9
Equity raised
365.23
369.62
399.57
391.67
Investing
-4.52
-2.13
-2.59
20.9
Financing
14.97
27.87
147.66
111.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
401.71
384.56
549.38
531.89
