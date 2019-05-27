iifl-logo-icon 1
SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.73
(-3.95%)
May 27, 2019|11:32:06 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd

SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.64

-2.74

8.6

5.88

Depreciation

-3.65

-2.08

-2.3

-1.65

Tax paid

-4

0.55

-3.44

-1.89

Working capital

-94.55

-5.31

11.98

-1.89

Other operating items

Operating

-101.57

-9.59

14.83

0.43

Capital expenditure

127.6

-1.19

-10.1

7.47

Free cash flow

26.02

-10.78

4.73

7.9

Equity raised

365.23

369.62

399.57

391.67

Investing

-4.52

-2.13

-2.59

20.9

Financing

14.97

27.87

147.66

111.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

401.71

384.56

549.38

531.89

