iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

0.73
(-3.95%)
May 27, 2019|11:31:06 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.65

-18.88

4.54

-9.35

Op profit growth

-999.32

-108.46

-3.52

16.66

EBIT growth

477.73

-89.15

-3.36

30.1

Net profit growth

-61.92

-408.67

14.13

-17.88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.83

-0.26

2.54

2.75

EBIT margin

4.7

0.4

3

3.25

Net profit margin

-1.69

-2.19

0.57

0.52

RoCE

2.88

0.49

4.71

5.77

RoNW

-0.79

-1.98

0.62

0.56

RoA

-0.25

-0.67

0.22

0.23

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0.14

0.25

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.28

-0.52

0.05

0.13

Book value per share

5.15

5.32

5.76

11.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

125

73.8

P/CEPS

-98.15

-23.28

294.88

139.97

P/B

5.5

2.28

3.03

1.63

EV/EBIDTA

61.67

135.48

32.78

32.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

100.09

-2.51

-40.14

-32.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

249

99.74

73.01

76.99

Inventory days

443.7

220.08

156.63

138.87

Creditor days

-62.93

-30.82

-15.35

-11.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.84

-0.15

-1.47

-1.31

Net debt / equity

1.51

1.85

1.65

1.51

Net debt / op. profit

16.33

-185.73

15.22

13.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.09

-85.48

-76.29

-77.96

Employee costs

-0.8

-0.58

-0.26

-0.32

Other costs

-37.26

-14.19

-20.9

-18.95

SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.