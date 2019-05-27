Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.65
-18.88
4.54
-9.35
Op profit growth
-999.32
-108.46
-3.52
16.66
EBIT growth
477.73
-89.15
-3.36
30.1
Net profit growth
-61.92
-408.67
14.13
-17.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.83
-0.26
2.54
2.75
EBIT margin
4.7
0.4
3
3.25
Net profit margin
-1.69
-2.19
0.57
0.52
RoCE
2.88
0.49
4.71
5.77
RoNW
-0.79
-1.98
0.62
0.56
RoA
-0.25
-0.67
0.22
0.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.14
0.25
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.28
-0.52
0.05
0.13
Book value per share
5.15
5.32
5.76
11.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
125
73.8
P/CEPS
-98.15
-23.28
294.88
139.97
P/B
5.5
2.28
3.03
1.63
EV/EBIDTA
61.67
135.48
32.78
32.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
100.09
-2.51
-40.14
-32.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
249
99.74
73.01
76.99
Inventory days
443.7
220.08
156.63
138.87
Creditor days
-62.93
-30.82
-15.35
-11.5
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.84
-0.15
-1.47
-1.31
Net debt / equity
1.51
1.85
1.65
1.51
Net debt / op. profit
16.33
-185.73
15.22
13.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.09
-85.48
-76.29
-77.96
Employee costs
-0.8
-0.58
-0.26
-0.32
Other costs
-37.26
-14.19
-20.9
-18.95
