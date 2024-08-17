SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd Summary

SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd is the flagship company of the SRS Group in the real estate sector. The company is the holding company of real estate business of the SRS Group and conducts activities on their own or through their subsidiaries. They have a very strong presence in Faridabad, including the Greater Faridabad area which is witnessing mass construction activity from a slew of leading developers. The company has 16 subsidiaries, namely Bhavani Realbuild Pvt Ltd, Bright Infrabuild Pvt Ltd, Dawn Developers Pvt Ltd, Dimension Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Glory Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Haryana Infracon Pvt Ltd, Mehar Builders Pvt Ltd, Modern Ashiana Builders Pvt Ltd, Mounthill Builders Pvt Ltd, Rebnoor Infrabuild Pvt Ltd, Skyhigh Colonizers Pvt Ltd, SPS Buildcon Ltd, SRS I-Tech Pvt Ltd, SRS Manufacturers Pvt Ltd, SRS Real Estate Ltd and SRS Retreat Services Ltd. They have two joint ventures namely SRS Lotus Projects Pvt Ltd and SRS RMC Gurgaon.SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated on June 26, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Manu Leasing Pvt Ltd. In December 30, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Manu Leasing Ltd. In March 9, 1995, the company changed their name to Manu Finlease Ltd and in November 19, 1997, they again changed their name to Manu Leasing Ltd. In March 28, 2007, the company changed their name from Manu Leasing Ltd to SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd. During the year 2009-10, Akriti Realtech Pvt Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary company with effect from August 10, 2009, while SRS Manufacturers Pvt Ltd became subsidiary company with effect from September 10, 2009.The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from January 19, 2011.