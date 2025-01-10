iifl-logo-icon 1
SRU Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

7.85
(-2.61%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.99

7.99

7.99

7.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.63

5.3

4.68

4.45

Net Worth

13.62

13.29

12.67

12.44

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.55

0.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.62

13.29

13.22

12.84

Fixed Assets

0.34

0.45

0.48

0.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.04

0.04

0.03

Networking Capital

13.16

12.75

12.63

2.58

Inventories

0

2.11

1.03

0.79

Inventory Days

10.98

Sundry Debtors

0.72

3.07

2.73

4.43

Debtor Days

61.59

Other Current Assets

13.31

14.08

13.25

2.49

Sundry Creditors

0

-2.54

-0.68

-1.58

Creditor Days

21.96

Other Current Liabilities

-0.87

-3.97

-3.7

-3.55

Cash

0.06

0.04

0.07

9.67

Total Assets

13.61

13.28

13.22

12.85

