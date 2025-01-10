SRU Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.99
7.99
7.99
7.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.63
5.3
4.68
4.45
Net Worth
13.62
13.29
12.67
12.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.55
0.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.62
13.29
13.22
12.84
Fixed Assets
0.34
0.45
0.48
0.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.03
Networking Capital
13.16
12.75
12.63
2.58
Inventories
0
2.11
1.03
0.79
Inventory Days
10.98
Sundry Debtors
0.72
3.07
2.73
4.43
Debtor Days
61.59
Other Current Assets
13.31
14.08
13.25
2.49
Sundry Creditors
0
-2.54
-0.68
-1.58
Creditor Days
21.96
Other Current Liabilities
-0.87
-3.97
-3.7
-3.55
Cash
0.06
0.04
0.07
9.67
Total Assets
13.61
13.28
13.22
12.85
