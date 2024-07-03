SectorTrading
Open₹8.29
Prev. Close₹8.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.39
Day's High₹8.29
Day's Low₹7.86
52 Week's High₹15.2
52 Week's Low₹5.71
Book Value₹10.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.99
7.99
7.99
7.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.63
5.3
4.68
4.45
Net Worth
13.62
13.29
12.67
12.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
26.25
38.46
33.32
21.36
yoy growth (%)
-31.75
15.43
55.98
2,206.41
Raw materials
-24.18
-36.01
-31.71
-19.81
As % of sales
92.13
93.62
95.16
92.77
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.4
-0.33
-0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.28
0.29
0.41
0.85
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.07
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.07
-0.12
-0.22
Working capital
0.22
-0.03
0.01
0.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.75
15.43
55.98
2,206.41
Op profit growth
-168.63
-150.2
-69.1
506.59
EBIT growth
115.93
-17.59
-51.27
100.99
Net profit growth
-4.06
-25.66
-53.48
116.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
0
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0
Other Operating Income
0.6
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Independent Director
Rajeev Mittal
Non Executive Director
Richa Agarwal
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Mahawar
Managing Director
Aproov Agarwal
Independent Director
Harshit Ambrish Shah
Independent Director
Anand Kumar Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ayushi
Director
Ravi Maheshkumar Sinojiya
Director
Kairavi Lalitbhai Vadodariya
Director
Dharmik Atulbhai Rojasara
Additional Director
Himanshu Rajeshkumar Vyas
Additional Director
Meet Harshadbhai Govani
Reports by SRU Steels Ltd
Summary
SRU Steels Limited was incorporated on 11th September 1995 as a Limited Company. The main business of the Company is to trade in various types of steels such as stainless steels, carbon iron steel, mild steels and acting as consignment agent etc. Further, it is mainly operative in cities like Haryana and Ahmedabad.
The SRU Steels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SRU Steels Ltd is ₹47.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SRU Steels Ltd is 0 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SRU Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SRU Steels Ltd is ₹5.71 and ₹15.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SRU Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.90%, 3 Years at 10.85%, 1 Year at -17.21%, 6 Month at -13.23%, 3 Month at -12.20% and 1 Month at 10.31%.
