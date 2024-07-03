iifl-logo-icon 1
SRU Steels Ltd Share Price

8
(-1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:18:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.29
  • Day's High8.29
  • 52 Wk High15.2
  • Prev. Close8.13
  • Day's Low7.86
  • 52 Wk Low 5.71
  • Turnover (lac)4.39
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.17
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.95
  • Div. Yield0.25
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SRU Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.29

Prev. Close

8.13

Turnover(Lac.)

4.39

Day's High

8.29

Day's Low

7.86

52 Week's High

15.2

52 Week's Low

5.71

Book Value

10.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.25

SRU Steels Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

SRU Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SRU Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SRU Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.99

7.99

7.99

7.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.63

5.3

4.68

4.45

Net Worth

13.62

13.29

12.67

12.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

26.25

38.46

33.32

21.36

yoy growth (%)

-31.75

15.43

55.98

2,206.41

Raw materials

-24.18

-36.01

-31.71

-19.81

As % of sales

92.13

93.62

95.16

92.77

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.4

-0.33

-0.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.28

0.29

0.41

0.85

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.07

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.07

-0.12

-0.22

Working capital

0.22

-0.03

0.01

0.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.75

15.43

55.98

2,206.41

Op profit growth

-168.63

-150.2

-69.1

506.59

EBIT growth

115.93

-17.59

-51.27

100.99

Net profit growth

-4.06

-25.66

-53.48

116.06

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013

Gross Sales

0

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0

Other Operating Income

0.6

Other Income

0

View Annually Results

SRU Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SRU Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajeev Mittal

Non Executive Director

Richa Agarwal

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Mahawar

Managing Director

Aproov Agarwal

Independent Director

Harshit Ambrish Shah

Independent Director

Anand Kumar Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ayushi

Director

Ravi Maheshkumar Sinojiya

Director

Kairavi Lalitbhai Vadodariya

Director

Dharmik Atulbhai Rojasara

Additional Director

Himanshu Rajeshkumar Vyas

Additional Director

Meet Harshadbhai Govani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SRU Steels Ltd

Summary

SRU Steels Limited was incorporated on 11th September 1995 as a Limited Company. The main business of the Company is to trade in various types of steels such as stainless steels, carbon iron steel, mild steels and acting as consignment agent etc. Further, it is mainly operative in cities like Haryana and Ahmedabad.
Company FAQs

What is the SRU Steels Ltd share price today?

The SRU Steels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8 today.

What is the Market Cap of SRU Steels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SRU Steels Ltd is ₹47.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SRU Steels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SRU Steels Ltd is 0 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SRU Steels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SRU Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SRU Steels Ltd is ₹5.71 and ₹15.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SRU Steels Ltd?

SRU Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.90%, 3 Years at 10.85%, 1 Year at -17.21%, 6 Month at -13.23%, 3 Month at -12.20% and 1 Month at 10.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SRU Steels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SRU Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

