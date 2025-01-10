To the Members of SRU STEELS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of "SRU Steels Limited" ("the company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations give to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards CInd AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2021, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash lows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

3. We conduct our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other Ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of standalone financial statements of the current period. There matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprise the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Board Reports, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whenever the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, cash lows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimate that are reasonable and prudent, and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operation, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

8. The Boards of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

10. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3X0 of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone fnancial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone fnancial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant defciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefts of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

14. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its Directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

15. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure- A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

16. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as require by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far asit appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of change in equity, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid stand alone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2021 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

a) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over fnancial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure- B". Our report expresses an unmodifed opinion on the adequacy and operative effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

b) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its standalone financial position

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March, 2021;and

For Agarwal Mahesh Kumar & Co. Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 014618N) (CA. M.K Agarwal) (Proprietor) Place: New Delhi UDIN: 21094303AAAACH9770 Dated: 28th May, 2021 M.NO. 094303/FRN014618N /P.A.NO.AAEPA0088N

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF SRU STEELS LIMITED

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the fixed assets is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

ii. The Inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not granted any loan or Advances, Secured or unsecured to companies, firm, Limited Liabilities partnership firm or other parties covered in the register maintained U/s 189 of the companies act, 2013. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(iii) of the order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loan, investment, Security and Guarantees made.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year in term of provision of section 73 or any other provision of the Act and rule made there under. Accordingly paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central government has not prescribed the maintenance of Cost Record under section 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory Dues:

(a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, there are no Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess, goods and services tax and other material statutory dues as applicable, which are outstanding as at 31st March, 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) The disputed statutory dues aggregating to Rs. 4.22 lacs that have not been deposited on account of disputed matters pending before appropriate authorities as under:-

S. No. Name of the Statute Nature of dues (Rs.) in lacs Period which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax penalty 4.22 1998-99 Punjab & Haryana High Court

i. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any bank or financial institutions or government during the year.

ii. The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(ix) of the order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, No fraud by the Company or on the Company by it officers or employees has been noticed or reporte during the period covered by our audit.

iv. According to the information and explanation give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite mandated by the provision of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transaction with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

vii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debenture during the year.

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

ix. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve bank of india Act 1934, Accordingly Paragraph 3(xvi) of the order is not applicable.

For Agarwal Mahesh Kumar & Co. Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 014618N) (CA. M.K Agarwal) (Proprietor) Place: New Delhi UDIN: 21094303AAAACH9770 Dated: 28th May, 2021 M.NO. 094303/FRN014618N /P.A.NO.AAEPA0088N

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report-31st March, 2021

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SRU Steels Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly relect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.