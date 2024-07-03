SRU Steels Limited was incorporated on 11th September 1995 as a Limited Company. The main business of the Company is to trade in various types of steels such as stainless steels, carbon iron steel, mild steels and acting as consignment agent etc. Further, it is mainly operative in cities like Haryana and Ahmedabad.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.