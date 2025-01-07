iifl-logo-icon 1
SRU Steels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.8
(0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

26.25

38.46

33.32

21.36

yoy growth (%)

-31.75

15.43

55.98

2,206.41

Raw materials

-24.18

-36.01

-31.71

-19.81

As % of sales

92.13

93.62

95.16

92.77

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.4

-0.33

-0.24

As % of sales

1.12

1.04

1

1.14

Other costs

-1.71

-2.12

-1.11

-0.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.53

5.52

3.35

3.74

Operating profit

0.05

-0.07

0.15

0.49

OPM

0.2

-0.2

0.46

2.33

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.07

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.45

-0.04

0

0

Other income

0.82

0.49

0.29

0.39

Profit before tax

0.28

0.29

0.41

0.85

Taxes

-0.07

-0.07

-0.12

-0.22

Tax rate

-26.63

-26.07

-29.04

-25.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.21

0.22

0.29

0.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.21

0.22

0.29

0.63

yoy growth (%)

-4.06

-25.66

-53.48

116.06

NPM

0.8

0.57

0.88

2.98

