|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
26.25
38.46
33.32
21.36
yoy growth (%)
-31.75
15.43
55.98
2,206.41
Raw materials
-24.18
-36.01
-31.71
-19.81
As % of sales
92.13
93.62
95.16
92.77
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.4
-0.33
-0.24
As % of sales
1.12
1.04
1
1.14
Other costs
-1.71
-2.12
-1.11
-0.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.53
5.52
3.35
3.74
Operating profit
0.05
-0.07
0.15
0.49
OPM
0.2
-0.2
0.46
2.33
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.07
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.45
-0.04
0
0
Other income
0.82
0.49
0.29
0.39
Profit before tax
0.28
0.29
0.41
0.85
Taxes
-0.07
-0.07
-0.12
-0.22
Tax rate
-26.63
-26.07
-29.04
-25.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.21
0.22
0.29
0.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.21
0.22
0.29
0.63
yoy growth (%)
-4.06
-25.66
-53.48
116.06
NPM
0.8
0.57
0.88
2.98
