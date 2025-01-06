SRU Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.28
0.29
0.41
0.85
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.07
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.07
-0.12
-0.22
Working capital
0.22
-0.03
0.01
0.7
Other operating items
Operating
0.29
0.11
0.27
1.31
Capital expenditure
-0.12
0.37
0.36
-0.15
Free cash flow
0.17
0.48
0.63
1.16
Equity raised
8.5
8.09
7.5
6.25
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.4
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.08
8.58
8.14
7.42
