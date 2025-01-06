iifl-logo-icon 1
SRU Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.74
(-4.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

SRU Steels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.28

0.29

0.41

0.85

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.07

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.07

-0.12

-0.22

Working capital

0.22

-0.03

0.01

0.7

Other operating items

Operating

0.29

0.11

0.27

1.31

Capital expenditure

-0.12

0.37

0.36

-0.15

Free cash flow

0.17

0.48

0.63

1.16

Equity raised

8.5

8.09

7.5

6.25

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.4

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.08

8.58

8.14

7.42

