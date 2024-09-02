iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
AGM 28/09/2024 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sru Steels Limited We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday 25th September, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday 28th September, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. (IST) through physical presence of members at registered office of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) Corporate Announcement for Outcome of the 29th Annual General Meeting held on 28th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)

